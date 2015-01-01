पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कचरे में मिले 5 मोबाइल:अल सुबह डीएम और एसपी ने जेल में मारा छापा, कचरे में मिले 5 मोबाइल

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • वार्डों में मची अफरा-तफरी, बंदियों से भी की गई पूछताछ

विधानसभा चुनाव संपन्न होने के बाद प्रदेश मुख्यालय के निर्देश पर मंगलवार की अहले सुबह डीएम नवीन कुमार और एसपी मीनू कुमारी के नेतृत्व में काको स्थित मंडल कारा में छापेमारी हुई। इस दौरान मंडल कारा के सभी सेलों की तलाशी ली गई। तलाशी अभियान के क्रम में सेल के बाहर कूड़े की ढ़ेर में छिपाकर रखी गई पांच मोबाइल बरामद की गई। इसके अलावा मोबाइल चार्जर एवं अन्य वायर भी जब्त किया गया है। जेल अधीक्षक राधेश्याम सुमन ने बताया कि मंगलवार की अहले सुबह लगभग तीन बजे डीएम और एसपी के नेतृत्व में छापेमारी हुई।

लगभग दो घंटे तक चली छापेमारी के दौरान सभी सेल एवं अन्य कमरों की तलाशी ली गई। उन्होंने दावा किया कि बंदियों के सेल से कोई भी आपत्तिजनक सामान बरामद नहीं किया गया है। ज्ञात हो कि मंगलवार को प्रदेश मुख्यालय के निर्देश पर बिहार के लगभग अधिकांश जेल में छापेमारी की गई है। माना जा रहा है कि हाल के दिनों में अपराध की बढ़ती घटनाओं को देखते हुए जेल में छापेमारी की गई है। बहरहाल, अहले सुबह जब बंदी गहरी नींद में सोये हुए थे, तभी छापेमारी शुरु हो गई। प्रशासन की इस कार्रवाई से बंदियों में खलबली मच गई।

