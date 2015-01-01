पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समीक्षा बैठक:डीएम का निर्देश- भवन के निर्माण में तेजी लाएं अभियंता

अरवल5 घंटे पहले
डीएम की अध्यक्षता में भवन निर्माण विभाग से संबंधित समीक्षा बैठक की गई। बैठक में भवन निर्माण विभाग के द्वारा अब तक किए गए कार्यों का एक एक कर समीक्षा की गई। डीएम ने भवन निर्माण विभाग के कार्यपालक अभियंता को निर्देश दिया कि जिले में जितने भी भवन निर्माण विभाग का द्वारा कार्य हो रहा है।

उस कार्य को शीघ्र पूरा करना सुनिश्चित करें।जहां पर भवन का चारदीवारी नहीं है। उस भवन का चारदीवारी भी करें। पदाधिकारियों के लिए रहने के लिए जो भवन है। उसका घेराबंदी करना सुनिश्चित करें।कोर्ट भवन शीघ्र पूरा करें।ताकि कोर्ट भवन में कार्य शुभारंभ किया जा सके। जेल का कार्य तेजी से करना सुनिश्चित करें। कोई भी कार्य में कोताही नहीं बरतें।

