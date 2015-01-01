पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खतरनाक:सेनेटाइजर लगे हाथों से दीये न जलाएं, पटाखे फोड़ना भी हो सकता खतरनाक

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • सेनेटाइजर में 70 प्रतिशत एल्कोहल की मात्रा होती है, यह ज्वलनशील

अगर हाथों में सेनेटाइजर लगा रखा है तो दीपक जलाने या पटाखे छुड़ाने से परहेज रखें। क्योंकि सेनेटाइजर में 70 प्रतिशत एल्कोहल होने के कारण यह तीव्र ज्वलनशील भी है। इससे आग लगने का खतरा रहेगा। कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए इन दिनों सभी उपायों को अपना रहे हैं। इसमें मास्क पहनना, शारीरिक दूरी का पालन करना और हाथों को साबुन-पानी या सेनेटाइजर से साफ करना शामिल है। अब त्योहारी सीजन आ गया है। दिवाली भी शनिवार को है। त्योहार पर लोग पटाखे चलाते हैं। कोविड काल में सेनेटाइजर हाथों पर लगाने की आदत पड़ गई है। ऐसे में सेनेटाइजर लगाकर पटाखे चलाना घातक साबित हो सकता है। यदि सेनेटाइजर लगाकर दीएं या पटाखे जला रहे हैं तो यह हादसे का सबब बन सकता है।

दरअसल सेनेटाइजर ज्वलनशील होता है। इससे आग लग सकती है। सिविल सर्जन डॉ. विजय कुमार सिन्हा के अनुसार कोविड-19 से बचाव के लिए प्रयुक्त होने वाले सेनेटाइजर में 70 प्रतिशत एल्कोहल की मात्रा होती है। जिससे हाथों पर लगे सभी संक्रामक तत्व मर जाते हैं लेकिन यह ज्वलनशील भी होता है। इसलिए दिवाली सीजन में इस बात का ध्यान रखें कि जब भी पटाखे चलाएं तो हाथों पर सेनेटाइजर न लगा हो। अगर कुछ देर पहले सेनेटाइजर लगाया हो तो दीपक जलाने या पटाखे छुड़ाने से पहले हाथों को साबुन से अच्छी तरह साफ कर लें। इससे सेनेटाइजर का असर खत्म हो जाएगा।

