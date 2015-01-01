पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:बेवजह प्रखंड और अंचल कार्यालय में किसी को भी नहीं बैठाएं कर्मी व अधिकारी : डीएम

अरवल5 घंटे पहले
  • जिलाधिकारी ने अंचल कार्यालय व प्रखंड कार्यालय का किया औचक निरीक्षण

जिलाधिकारी रवि शंकर चौधरी के द्वारा सदर प्रखंड कार्यालय एवं अंचल कार्यालय का औचक निरीक्षण किया गया। निरीक्षण के क्रम में जिलाधिकारी के द्वारा प्रखंड कार्यालय के अंदर बैठे सभी लोगों से पूछताछ की गई एवं जो भी उपस्थिति पंजी थी उसकी भी जांच की गई।

उसी प्रकार अंचल कार्यालय का भी निरीक्षण किया गया। जिलाधिकारी ने कहा कि बिना काम के अंचल कार्यालय एवं प्रखंड कार्यालय में कोई भी नहीं घूमें। कार्यालय में बेवजह किसी भी लोग को बैठाएं नहीं दें। जो भी पदाधिकारी एवं कर्मी हैं। अपना अपना काम तेजी के साथ करना सुनिश्चित करें।

जिलाधिकारी के द्वारा नजारत शाखा का भी जांच की गई । इस दौरान डीएम ने कहा कि सभी प्रकार के फाइल को अद्यतन करना सुनिश्चित करें एवं उसके बाद हमें बताएं। नहीं तो कार्रवाई के लिए तैयार रहें।

जिलाधिकारी के द्वारा आरटीपीएस काउंटर का भी निरीक्षण किया गया। निरीक्षण के दौरान आरटीपीएस काउंटर पर प्रमाण पत्र बनाने के लिए आए लोगों से कई तरह के पूछताछ भी की गई। डीएम के द्वारा पूछा गया कि कहीं प्रमाण पत्र बनाने में कोई भी बिचौलिया तो नहीं है। जिस पर प्रमाण पत्र बनाए आए लोगों ने कहा कि इस तरह का कोई मामला नहीं है। अगर कोई आप लोगों को कष्ट होता है। तो हमें बताएं। हम आपके कष्ट दूर करेंगे।

कार्यालय में सभी लोग करें तेजी से काम, सभी फाइलों को रखें अपडेट

सिस्टम को सही रखें बीडीओ कार्यालय की कमी को करें दूर

प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सुशील कुमार को निर्देश दिया कि प्रखंड कार्यालय के सभी सिस्टम को दुरुस्त रखें। अगर सिस्टम में कोई भी त्रुटि है तो उसको दूर करें। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि प्रखंड सह अंचल कार्यालय में जितने भी पदाधिकारी एवं कर्मी अनुपस्थित पाए गए हैं।

उनसे स्पष्टीकरण करते हुए वेतन बंद किया जाएगा। प्रखंड और अंचल कार्यालय के पांच कर्मियों के वेतन बंद कर उनसे स्पष्टीकरण किया गया है। जिलाधिकारी के द्वारा लगातार विभिन्न कार्यालयों का जांच अभियान से सभी पदाधिकारी एवं कर्मियों में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है। इस मौके पर उप विकास आयुक्त राजेश कुमार प्रखंड के कई पदाधिकारी एवं कर्मी उपस्थित थे।

