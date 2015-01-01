पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्राहक गद‌्गद:नूतन होंडा में धनतेरस पर उपहारों की बारिश बाइक के साथ उपहार पाकर ग्राहक गद‌्गद

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • सीडी-110 व लिवो पर दो हजार की नकद छूट को पसंद कर रहे ग्राहक

पटना-गया रोड पर कनौदी के पास स्थित नूतन होंडा शोरूम में इस त्योहारी सीजन में प्रत्येक बाइक की खरीद पर उपहारों की बौछार हो रही है। प्रतिष्ठान के संचालक राहुल कुमार ने बताया कि प्रत्येक बाइक की खरीद पर एक सूटकेस बिल्कुल मुफ्त के साथ ही कई अन्य उपहार दिया जा रहा है। प्रोपराइटर राहुल ने यह भी बताया कि कोई भी टू व्हीलर गाड़ी लेने पर ग्राहक बंपर उपहार पा सकते हैं। जिसमें प्रमुख टू व्हीलर सीडी 110,लिवो,सीबी शाइन एसपी,125 यूनिकॉर्न,एक्स-ब्लेड, हारनेट 2.0,एक्टिवा 6जी,एक्टिवा 125,गर्जिया इन सभी गाड़ियों के खरीदारी के लिए धनतेरस को देखते हुए अभी से हीं भारी संख्या में बुकिंग जारी है। कई बाइकों पर धनतेरस को ले भारी छूट दी जा रही है। सीडी-110 व लिवो पर दो-दो हजार की नकद छूट दी जा रही है।
होंडा की खरीद पर सात लाख तक के उपहार
संस्था के प्रोपराइटर ने बताया कि ग्राहक होंडा की गाड़ी की खरीद पर सात लाख तक के उपहार पा सकते हैं। जिसमें फ्रीज,वाशिंग मशीन, गोल्ड कॉइन, एंड्रॉयड फोन, मिक्सर ग्राइंडर 1100, 11 हजार कैश बैक के साथ 10 ग्राम के सिल्वर क्वाइन साथ में मुफ्त मिलेगा। नूतन होंडा की सीडी बाइक और स्कूटी के खरीद पर 65 सौ रुपए का मुफ्त वीआईपी सूटकेस या 1100 से 11000 तक का नगद उपहार मिलेगा। इसके साथ ही लकी ड्रा कूपन पाकर ढेरों उपहार जीतने का मौका भी मिल सकता है। यह सब त्योहारों की खरीद पर ही पाया जा सकता है।

