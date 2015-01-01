पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तैयारी:दीपावली पर घरों को जगमगाएंगे मिट्‌टी के दीये

जहानाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • मिट्‌टी के बर्तन में बनाने में जुटे कुम्हार परिवार, बाजार में भी हर तरफ दिख रही रंग-बिरंगी लाइटें

दीपावली को दीपों का पर्व कहा जाता है। इस पर्व में न अंधेरे की जगह रोशनी की चकाचौंध होती है, अपितु इसी बहाने कइयों की जिंदगी की गाड़ी आगे सरकती है। इनमें कुम्हारों का स्थान पहला होता है। उनके दीये से ही हमारी और आपके घरों में समृद्धि की रोशनी होती है। इसको लेकर कुम्हार परिवार दिन-रात लगा हुआ है। इस पर्व में कुंभकार मिट्टी के बर्तनों की खूब बिक्री करते हैं। इससे उनके घर में भी खुशहाली आती है। दीपावली पर चीनी लाइटों ने भी जगह बनाई है पर मिट्‌टी के दीयों के आगे इनकी महत्ता कुछ भी नहीं। एक सप्ताह बाद दीपावली मनाई जाएगी। बाजार पर भी इसका रंग चढ़ गया है। कहीं मिट्‌टी की सोंधी खुशबू आ रही है तो कहीं मिठाइयों की।

देवस्थलों पर भी होता है दीपक का उपयोग
अब तो दीपक का प्रयोग सिर्फ देवस्थलों में सिमट कर रह गया है। इससे एक ओर जहां दीपावली का परंपरागत स्वरूप धूमिल होता जा रहा है, वहीं कुम्भकारों की रोजी रोटी पर भी आफत आ गया है। भारतीय बाजारों में चाइनीज लाइटों की घुसपैठ के पहले दीपावली आगमन के महीनों पूर्व ही कुम्हार मिट्टी के दीये बनाने में जुट जाते थे लेकिन अब मिट्टी की बनी सामग्री की घटती मांग को देख कुम्हारों ने इसे बनाना या तो कम कर दिया है या फिर बिल्कुल ही बंद कर दिया है। हर तरफ रंग-बिरंगे बिजली के बल्ब और झालर नजर आते हैं।

चाक ही जीवनयापन का साधन
स्थानीय मल्लहचक मोड़, अरवल मोड़ हॉस्पिटल मोड़ और होरिलगंज आदि इलाके में रहने वाले कुम्हारो के लोगों ने बताया कि एक समय था जब हमारे पास जीवनयापन का एक मात्र साधन चाक ही था।

अन्य रोजगार की तरफ भी जा रहे कुम्हार
चाक के सहारे जिंदगी की गाड़ी तेज रफ्तार से भाग रही थी लेकिन बदलते समय के साथ चाक की रफ्तार बिल्कुल धीमी पड़ गई है। स्थिति यहां तक आ गई है कि इस रोजगार को छोड़कर अन्य रोजगार के लिए भटकना पड़ रहा है। स्थिति यह है कि नई पीढ़ी के युवा इसे अपना रोजगार बनाना ही नहीं चाहते। पुरानी बातों को याद कर कुम्हार रघुवीर पंडित ने बताया कि एक समय था जब त्योहार में सभी व्यक्ति को मिट्टी से बने दीये की जरूरत पड़ती थी, लेकिन आज किसी को इसकी आवश्यकता ही नहीं रह गई है।

