योजना पर चल रहा काम:कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर से ग्रामीण स्तर पर इंटरनेट सुविधा की बहाली को लेकर किया जा रहा प्रयास

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • सभी तिरानवे पंचायतों में घर-घर नेट सुविधा देने की योजना पर चल रहा काम

ई-ग्राम स्वराज योजना के तहत सभी गांव में सीएससी (कॉमन सर्विस सेंटर) द्वारा ग्रामीण स्तर पर इंटरनेट सुविधा बहाल करने की प्रक्रिया तेजी से चल रही है। इस योजना के अंतर्गत सीएससी द्वारा वाई-फाई चौपाल के माध्यम से इंटरनेट सुविधा मुहैया करवाई जाएगी। फाइबर टू होम तकनीक द्वारा सीएससी ग्राम स्वराज योजना के अंतर्गत जिले के सभी पंचायतों में इंटरनेट सुविधा प्रारंभ की जाएगी। सीएससी जिला प्रबंधक ने बताया कि जिले के 93 पंचायतों में वाईफाई की सुविधा बहाल की जाएगी। बता दें कि पूर्व में यह योजना सिर्फ पंचायत के लिए थी, लेकिन अब इसे हर घर के लिए शुरू किया गया है। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि हर घर तक फाइबर योजना एक क्रांतिकारी कदम है और ग्रामीण सशक्तीकरण में यह अहम भूमिका अदा करेगा। वहीं, कनेक्शन के लिए लोगों को अपने आधार कार्ड के साथ सेंटर पर जाकर रजिस्ट्रेशन कराना होगा।
सरकारी संस्थानों को एक साल तक फ्री दिया जाएगा इंटरनेट
जिला समन्वयक ने बताया कि हर घर में वाईफाई के साथ इंटरनेट सुविधा दी जाएगी। पंचायतों में आने वाले सभी सरकारी भवनों को एक साल तक फ्री इंटरनेट सेवा दी जाएगी। घर-घर तक ऑप्टिकल फाइबर के सहारे ब्रॉडबैंड की सुविधा दी जाएगी। साथ ही पूरे पंचायत में वाईफाई की सुविधा रहेगी। वाईफाई कनेक्शन के लिए कोई भी चार्ज नहीं है, सिर्फ नेट उपयोग के लिए सीएससी से ही रिचार्ज करना पड़ेगा। बताया कि ब्रॉडबैंड कनेक्शन के लिए कुछ चार्ज लगेगा। जो उपभोक्ता वाईफाई के लिए महीने का प्लान डलवाएंगे वह पूरे पंचायत में कहीं पर भी वाईफाई का उपयोग कर सकते हैं।

नेट सुविधा के लिए शहर जाने का झंझट होगा खत्म
सरकारी संस्थान सहित हर घर में फाइबर तकनीक द्वारा इंटरनेट कनेक्शन उपलब्ध करवाए जाएंगे। सीएससी के जिला प्रबंधक ने बताया कि कोरोना काल में हर कार्य ऑनलाइन किए जा रहे हैं। इसलिए कोरोना काल में इंटरनेट की उपयोगिता बढ़ जाने से डिमांड भी बढ़ गई है। विशेषकर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में इंटरनेट सुविधा आमजन की पहुंच से दूर है। इसके चलते उन्हें आवेदन करने, सर्टिफिकेट बनवाने, बिल जमा करवाने तथा अन्य जरूरी जानकारी हासिल करने के लिए शहरों में साइबर कैफे जाना पड़ रहा है। लेकिन “ई ग्राम स्वराज योजना” से अब इससे मुक्ति मिल पाएगी।

