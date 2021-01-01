पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीनेशन:वैक्सीनेशन की गति बढ़ाने का प्रयास जारी

जहानाबाद5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • फिलहाल स्वास्थ्य विभाग व आईसीडीएस कर्मियों का चल रहा वैक्सीनेशन

जिले में वैक्सीनेशन की गति को तेज करने के लिए जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार ने आदेश जारी किया है। विभाग ने अब कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए टीकाकरण के लक्ष्य को शत-प्रतिशत हासिल करने के लिए अपने प्रयास को बल दिया है। लक्ष्य प्राप्त करने के लिए स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने आगामी पांच फरवरी तक प्रतिदिन टीकाकरण करने और छूटे हुए स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों आईसीडीएस कर्मियों का टीकाकरण पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया है। गौरतलब हो कि फिलहाल टीकाकरण का काम सप्ताह में चार दिन ही किया जा रहा था।

अब केन्द्रों को पांच फरवरी तक लगातार टीकाकरण करते हुए शत-प्रतिशत लक्ष्य हासिल करने को कहा गया है। उसके बाद छूटे हुए अन्य लोगों का टीकाकरण संभव नहीं होगा। इसके बाद अन्य विभागों का टीकाकरण प्रारंभ होगा। जिला प्रतिरक्षण पदाधिकारी डॉ.बीके सिंह ने बताया कि वैक्सीन की प्रभावशीलता और कोरोना के प्रति एंटीबाडी विकसित होने के लिए वैक्सीन की दो डोज लेना अति आवश्यक है। वैक्सीन की पहली डोज लेने के 4 हफ्ते या 28 दिन बाद ही इसका दूसरा डोज दिया जाएगा।

बच्चों और किशोर को अभी नहीं लगेगा टीका
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों ने कहा है जिन लोगों की दवा या किसी प्रकार के खाने की एलर्जी है वह यह टीका न लगवाएं। गर्भवती, धात्री या ऐसी महिलायें जिन्हें गर्भवती होने की संभावना लग रही है उनको भी यह टीका नहीं लगवाना चाहिए। यह टीका 18 वर्ष से कम उम्र के बच्चों और किशोर के लिए भी नहीं है। लोगों को यह बताने के लिए कहा गया है कि कोविड टीका पूरी प्रक्रिया से गुजरने के बाद ही स्वीकृत की गयी है। यह पूर्णतया सुरक्षित है। चरणवार तरीके से इसे सभी को उपलब्ध कराने की सरकार की योजना है । टीकाकर्मियों को आवश्यक प्रशिक्षण भी दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, आज से एयरो इंडिया शो और टेस्ट चैम्पियनशिप में भारत की राह आसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser