अनदेखी:चुनाव खत्म होने के बाद भी अधिकांश एटीएम के शटर रहे डाउन, लोगों को पैसे के लिए उठानी पड़ी परेशानी

जहानाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • चुनाव को लेकर अधिकांश बैंककर्मियों को दी गई थी चुनावी ड्यूटी, इससे भी पड़ा व्यवस्था पर असर

जिले में विधान सभा चुनाव संपन्न होने के बाद भी गुरुवार को पैसे के लिए लोग पूरे दिन एक एटीएम से दूसरे एटीएम का चक्कर लगाते रहे। लेकिन, खाली पड़े एटीएम के साथ कई के गिरे शटर ने उन्हें मायूस कर दिया। सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी उन लोगों को हुई, जिनके घर कुछ ही दिनों बाद शादी विवाह का आयोजन होने के कारण वो तैयारियों में लगे हैं।

चुनाव और दशहरा को लेकर बैंकों की लंबी छुट्टी के बाद लोगों को एकमात्र एटीएम पर ही भरोसा था, पर उसने भी दगा दे दिया। दरअसल विधानसभा चुनाव में पड़ी बैंक कर्मियों की ड्यूटी के बीच ही दशहरा की छुट्टियों के कारण सभी बैंकों में लगातार एक सप्ताह से छुट्टी घोषित थी। हालांकि, बैंक की छुट्टियों के पहले सभी एटीएम में बैंकों द्वारा पैसे डाले गए थे।

पर एक से दो दिनों के अंदर ही सारे एटीएम खाली हो गए, उसके बाद बैंक बंद होने से किसी एटीएम में पैसा डाला ही नहीं गया जिससे सारे एटीएम खाली हो गए। इस बीच शहर के एक दो एटीएम खुले नजर भी आए तो वहां लोगों की लम्बी कतारें देखने के बाद हर कोई पैसा निकालने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पा रहा था। हालांकि, शहर में स्टेशन से लेकर अरवल मोड़ तक के बीच करीब दर्जन भर विभिन्न स्थानों पर एटीएम मशीन लगाई गई है।

एक सप्ताह से भटक रहे हैं लोग
इस बीच बुधवार को चुनाव संपन्न होने के बाद परदेस से आकर मार्केटिंग को घर से निकले लोग इस भरोसे बाजार में आए थे कि शहर में तीन दर्जन के करीब एटीएम मशीन है। लेकिन, एक सप्ताह से दशहरा और चुनाव के चलते कैश की किल्लत ने जले पर नमक छिड़कने का काम किया है। फुटपाथी दुकानदारों ने बताया कि कैश की किल्लत से बाजार का कारोबार काफी प्रभावित हुआ है। इस बीच सबसे ज्यादा उन लोगों को परेशानी हुई, जिनका खाता कहीं और है तथा एटीएम की सुविधा से काम करना चाहते थे।

