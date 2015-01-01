पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फॉरेस्ट गार्ड परीक्षा:समय से उमैराबाद परीक्षा केंद्र पर नहीं पहुंचे परीक्षार्थी, इंट्री नहीं कराने पर किया हंगामा

अरवल5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परीक्षार्थियों ने कहा- इंटरस्तरीय बालिका विद्यालय में 10 बजे के बाद तक भी हो रही थी इंट्री

जिले में फॉरेस्ट गार्ड परीक्षा को लेकर काफी गहमागहमी देखी गई। केंद्रीय चयन परिषद द्वारा आयोजित वनरक्षी और वनपाल की लिखित परीक्षा के लिए जिले के अलग-अलग छह केंद्रों पर परीक्षा ली गई।

इसी दौरान बुधवार को उमैराबाद हाई स्कूल में बनाए गए परीक्षा केंद्र पर छात्रों ने हंगामा किया और अंत में चारदीवारी के ऊपर से परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश करने की कोशिश की गई। दरअसल नियमानुसार 9:45 पर परीक्षा केंद्र में प्रवेश करने की इजाजत दी गई थी। जैसे ही समय अवधि पूरी हुई।

उमैराबाद में मौजूद मजिस्ट्रेट और सुरक्षाकर्मियों ने छात्रों को अंदर प्रवेश करने से वर्जित कर दिया। जिसके बाद छात्र आग बबूला हो गए और हंगामा किया। छात्रों का कहना था कि इंटर स्तरीय बालिका विद्यालय में 10 बजे के बाद तक भी इंट्री हो रही है तो उमैराबाद विद्यालय में क्यों नहीं।

गौरतलब हो कि इंटर स्तरीय बालिका विद्यालय में तैनात मजिस्ट्रेट के द्वारा छात्रों को 10:00 बजे के बाद भी प्रवेश कराया जा रहा था। इसी को लेकर छात्र नाराज थे। छात्रों का कहना था कि एक ही जिले में अलग-अलग सेंटर में अलग-अलग नियम कैसे बनाया गया है।

छात्रों का हंगामा इतना बढ़ा कि सदर थानाध्यक्ष शंभू पासवान को मौके पर पहुंचकर मोर्चा संभालना पड़ा । परीक्षा केंद्र पर प्रवेश द्वार पर सुरक्षा के कड़े इंतजाम किए गए थे। जिलाधिकारी रविशंकर चौधरी पुलिस अधीक्षक राजीव रंजन को भी हंगामा की सूचना मिली। जिसके बाद मौके पर पहुंचे।

डीएम ने पूरे मामले की जानकारी ली। ऐसे में सवाल खड़ा होता है कि जिले में अलग-अलग परीक्षा केंद्रों पर तैनात मजिस्ट्रेट अपने मनमानी पर बच्चों की इंट्री कैसे करा रहे थे। अब देखने वाली बात की लापरवाही करने वाले मजिस्ट्रेट पर कार्रवाई होता है या नहीं? जिले के अलग-अलग 6 परीक्षा केंद्रों पर दोनों पारियों में कुल 3373 अभ्यर्थियों ने भाग लिया। जिलाधिकारी रवि शंकर चौधरी खुद परीक्षा केंद्रों का जायजा ले रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें