एजुकेशनल प्रोफाइल:जिले में पहली बार विधायक बने दो नेताओं का शानदार एजुकेशनल प्रोफाइल

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

जिले में घोसी व मखदुमपुर विधानसभा से पहली बार विधायक बने दोनों नेताओं का शानदार एजुकेशनल प्रोफाइल है। घोसी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से पहली बार विधायक बने माले के रामबली सिंह यादव किसान परिवार में भले ही जन्मे हैं,लेकिन वे तथा उनका पूरा परिवार उच्च शिक्षित है। वे खुद एमए, एलएलबी डिग्रीधारी एक योग्य नेता हैं। उनकी पत्नी अनुराधा कुमारी भी राजनीति शास्त्र में एमए कर आंगनबाड़ी सेविका के रूप में कार्य कर रही हैं।उनका एक मात्र पुत्र एमबीए कर निजी कंपनी में उच्च पद पर कार्यरत हैं। औरंगाबाद जिले के खुदवां थाना क्षेत्र के बिछहां गांव निवासी रामबली सिंह यादव के पिता केशो सिंह यादव एक किसान हैं तथा उनकी मां राजरानी देवी गृहिणी थीं।

एमए तक की पढ़ाई गया में की पूरी
इंटर से एमए(समाज शास्त्र) तक की पढ़ाई गया में रहकर पूरा किया। इसके साथ ही वे लॉ कॉलेज औरंगाबाद से एलएलबी की भी पढ़ाई पुरी की है।इसके बाद वे वर्ष 1993 से 1998 तक दाउदनगर में अवस्थित के के मंडल साइंस कॉलेज में प्राध्यापक के पद पर कार्य किया। छात्र जीवन से ही राजनीतिक क्षेत्र से जुड़े श्री यादव को प्रोफेसर की नौकरी रास नहीं आ रही थी।वे प्रोफेसरी की नौकरी छोड़कर भाकपा माले के झंडे तले सक्रिय राजनीति में कूद पड़े और गरीबों,शोषितों,दलितों एवं जरूरतमंदों की लड़ाई माले के बैनर तले लड़ते रहे।इसी का प्रतिफल है कि आज वे अपना राजनैतिक मुकाम हासिल करने में सफल रहे। उन्होंने भारी मतों से विधानसभा चुनाव में जीत दिलाने के लिए घोसी की जनता के प्रति आभार प्रकट किया।

पहली बार चुनाव लड़कर विधानसभा पहुंचेंगे सतीश कुमार

मखदुमपुर से पहली बार चुनाव लड़कर विधायक बने सतीश कुमार वामपंथी विचाराें से प्रेरित हैं। बीए व एलएलबी की डिग्री प्राप्त करने वाले सतीश का पूरा परिवार उच्च शैक्षणिक योग्यता रखने वाला है। गया जिले के बोधगया प्रखंड के डिरावां गांव निवासी अनुसूचित जाति परिवार से ताल्लुक रखने वाले चालीस वर्षीय सतीश के दो भाई इंजीनियर व बहन पीएमसीएच में डाक्टर हैं। पिता एसबीआई के रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी हैं। स्वच्छ छवि के सतीश हमेशा कार्यकर्ता संस्कृति से जुड़े रहे हैं। वे कई सामाजिक व राजनीतिक संगठनों के पद पर रहकर अपनी भूमिका का बेहतर तरीके से निर्वहन कर अपनी एक विशिष्ट पहचान बनाई है।

संगठनों से जुड़कर करते रहे काम
युवा प्रयास, शहीद सम्मान समिति जैसे सामाजिक संगठनों से जुड़कर गया जिले में लगातार सक्रिय रहे हैं। वे वर्तमान में गया जिले में युवा राजद के प्रधान महासचिव के पद पर कार्यरत हैं। उन्होंने दलितों के हित में पिछले पंद्रह वर्षों से कई बड़े आंदोलनों में सक्रिय भागीदारी से सबका ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचने में कामयाब रहें हैं। उनके शानदार नेतृत्व कौशल व कार्यकर्ता संस्कृति व योग्यता को देखकर ही राजद ने उन्हें मखदुमपुर से इस दफे टिकट दी और फिर चुनाव में शानदार तरीके से कैंपेन चलाकर उन्होंने पहली बार में ही विधायक बनने का गौरव हासिल कर अपने को साबित कर दिखाया। अब आगे उनके आम लोगों की उम्मीदों पर खरा उतरने की बड़ी जिम्मेदारी रहेगी।

