किसान चौपाल:विशेषज्ञों की सलाह, बीजोपचार के बाद ही रबी फसलों की बुआई करें किसान

जहानाबाद36 मिनट पहले
  •
  • विभिन्न गावों में किसान चौपाल में अधिकारियों ने बताए बेहतर उत्पादन के गुर

कृषि विभाग द्वारा संचालित विभिन्न लाभकारी योजनाओं से किसानों को अवगत कराने तथा उसका लाभ उठाने के लिए जिले के सभी प्रखंडों के पंचायतों में किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। सहायक परियोजना पदाधिकारी, आत्मा, राकेश कुमार ने बताया कि इसी कड़ी में शनिवार को सदर प्रखंड के लरसा पंचायत अंतर्गत गोडिहा, काको प्रखंड के डेढ़सैया पंचायत अंतर्गत धर्मपुर,मखदुमपुर प्रखंड के रामपुर पंचायत के पिपरा, रतनी फरीदपुर प्रखंड के उचिटा पंचायत के सिकंदरा, घोसी प्रखंड के गोलकपुर पंचायत के गोलकपुर, मोदनगंज प्रखंड के नईमा पंचायत के नईमा तथा हुलासगंज प्रखंड के केउर पंचायत के केउर गांव में किसान चौपाल का आयोजन किया गया।

कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए वक्ताओं ने कहा कि रबी सीजन में रबी फसल की बुवाई बीजों के बीजोपचार के बाद ही करें। इससे कि फसल के अच्छे पौधे उगेंगे और कीड़े मकोड़े भी पौधों को लंबे समय तक नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाएंगे। जिससे की फसलों का उत्पादन बेहतर होगा। वक्ताओं ने किसानों को सरकार द्वारा अनुदानित दर पर दिए जा रहे उत्तम नस्ल के फसलों के बीज को लगाने का भी आह्वान किया।

चौपाल के दौरान वक्ताओं ने किसानों से अपने खेतों की मिट्टी की जांच नियमित रूप से कराने का आह्वान करते हुए कहा कि इससे फसलों को किन-किन पोषक तत्वों के की कितनी मात्रा की आवश्यकता है, इसकी सटीक जानकारी मिलती है। उस आधार पर फसलों का उत्पादन बेहतर होगा।

चौपाल को संबोधित करते हुए वक्ताओं ने किसानों से खेतों में पराली नहीं जलाने का आह्वान करते हुए कहा कि फसल अवशेष जलाने से जहां एक ओर वायुमंडल में प्रदूषण की मात्रा बढ़ती है।वहीं खेतों की उर्वरा शक्ति भी क्षीण होती है। जिसका सीधा असर फसलों के उत्पादन पर पड़ता है।

