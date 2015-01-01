पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयकरदाता भी ले रहे लाभ:पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना में फर्जीवाड़ा, आयकरदाता भी ले रहे लाभ

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक माह में राशि जमा नहीं करने पर होगी एफआईआर, फर्जी लाभुकों को विभाग ने जारी किया नोटिस

केन्द्र की किसानों के हित की अति महत्वाकांक्षी प्रधानमंत्री किसान सम्मान निधि योजना में जिले में बड़े पैमाने पर फर्जीबाड़े का खुलासा हुआ है। डीएम नवीन कुमार के निर्देश पर विभाग के द्वारा कराए गए जांच में लघु एवं सीमांत किसानों के लिए केन्द्र सरकार द्वारा गत वर्ष शुरू किये गये इस योजना का लाभ वैसे अपात्र किसान भी अनुचित तरीके से उठा रहे हैं, जो बड़े पैमाने पर आयकर सरकार को प्रति वर्ष देते हैं। वैसे लोगों से पैसा वापस वसूली की कार्रवाई शुरू कर दी गई है।

इस मामले का खुलासा आधार कार्ड और पैन कार्ड के मिलान में सामने में आया है। जांच में कई संपन्न किसानों, आयकरदाताओं और सरकारी कर्मचारियों के नाम सामने आये हैं। नियमों के तहत इस योजना का आयकरदाता और सरकारी कर्मचारी लाभ नहीं ले सकते हैं। केंद्र सरकार द्वारा राज्य सरकार को पत्र लिखने के बाद जिला कृषि कार्यालय भी अपात्र लोगों से किसान सम्मान निधि का पैसा वापस लेकर केंद्र द्वारा दिए गए एक डेडिकेटेड खाते में जमा कराने की कार्यवाही में जुट गया है।

डीएम ने कराई जांच, सीमांत किसानों के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने बनाई है योजना

आधार व पैन कार्ड को लिंक करने से मिली सफलता
जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी सुनिल कुमार ने स्वीकार किया कि जिले में भी बड़े पैमाने पर फर्जी तरीके से इस योजना का लाभ उठाया जा रहा है। वैसे लोगों को एसएमएस एवं अन्य माध्यमों से एक माह के अंदर पैसा वापस करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही कृषि समन्वयक एवं किसान सलाहकार को भी अपने क्षेत्र के किसानों पर पैसा वापस करवाने के लिए दबाव बनाने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इस मामले की प्रगति की समीक्षा जिला स्तर पर प्रत्येक सप्ताह की जायेगी। जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि आधार और पैन कार्ड लिंक करने से फर्जीवाड़ा सामने आया है।

अबतक 267 फर्जी किसान की पहचान
जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि जिले से 45127 आवेदन भारत सरकार को पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि योजना का लाभ देने के लिए अब तक भेजा गया है। 267 किसान अपात्र पाये गये हैं। घोसी प्रखंड से 5807 आवेदन भेजा गया है। 34 आवेदक अपात्र हैं। उनसे 3 लाख 10 हजार रुपए लेने हैं। हुलासगंज से 3344 आवेदन आए हैं। 31 आवेदक अपात्र हैं। इनसे 2 लाख 94 हजार रुपए वापस लेने हंै। सदर प्रखंड से 5813 आवेदन आए हैं। 40 आवेदक अपात्र हैं। यहां से 3 लाख 68 हजार लेने है। वहीं काको से 9007 आवेदन भेजा गया है। जिसमें से 47 आवेदक अपात्र पाए गए हैं। इनसे 4 लाख 42 हजार रुपए वापस विभाग को लेना है। मखदुमपुर से 11959 आवेदन मिले। इसमें से 44 आवेदक अपात्र हैं।

इस तरह किसान ऑनलाइन लौटा सकते हैं रुपए
जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि bharatkose.gov.in के पोर्टल पर लाभार्थी किसान पीएम सम्मान निधि की धनराशि वापस कर सकते हैं।पहले पोर्टल को ओपन करेंगे। उसके बाद क्विक पेमेंट आप्शन को क्लिक करने पर एक पेज खुलेगा। वहां मिनिष्ट्री/डिपार्टमेंट के सामने एग्रीकल्चर सलेक्ट करेंगे। रिफंड ऑफ पीएम किसान सम्मान निधि सलेक्ट करेंगे। उसके बाद नेक्स्ट पर क्लिक करेंगे। उसमें केवल ड्राविंग एंड डिसब्रसिंग ऑफिस (डीडीओ) के सामने deptt of agri & co-op,Krishi Bhawan.North Delhi सलेक्ट कर वापस करने वाली जमा फीड करने के बाद नेक्स्ट पर क्लिक करेंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें