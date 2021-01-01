पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरुकता:बिना परेशानी धान का उचित मूल्य प्राप्त करें किसान

जहानाबाद24 मिनट पहले
  • डीएम ने सदर व रतनी प्रखंडों के पैक्सों का निरीक्षण कर किसानों को किया धान बिक्री के लिए प्रेरित

जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार ने शुक्रवार को सदर प्रखंड के अमैन पैक्स तथा रतनी फरीदपुर प्रखंड अंतर्गत रतनी पैक्स एवं कन्सुआ पैक्स गोदामों का निरीक्षण किया। साथ ही उन्होंने क्षेत्र में भ्रमण कर किसानों से धान अधिप्राप्ति को लेकर उनकी समस्याओं को सुना तथा जरूरी फीडबैक लिया। निरीक्षण में उन्होंने किसानों को बताया कि विभाग द्वारा धान अधिप्राप्ति की तिथि बढ़ाकर इकतीस जनवरी से अब इक्कीस फरवरी कर दिया गया है। डीएम ने कहा कि इस अवधि में वे अपने धान को पैक्स के माध्यम से बेचने के लिए जरूरी उपाय करें ताकि उन्हें उनके फसल का उचित लाभ बिना किसी परेशानी के दिलाई जा सके।

जिलाधिकारी ने सभी पैक्सों को इच्छुक एवं निबंधित किसानों से ससमय शतप्रतिशत धान का क्रय करना सुनिश्चित करने का निर्देश देते हुए चेतावनी दी कि बेमतलब परेशानी खड़ा करने वालों पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। अमैन पैक्स का निरीक्षण के दौरान पैक्स अध्यक्ष ने बताया गया कि कुल 69 किसानों द्वारा 4789 क्विंटल धान की अधिप्राप्ति की गई। साथ हीं अमैन पैक्स अध्यक्ष द्वारा यह भी बताया गया कि उनके यहा कुल 38 इच्छु किसान हैं, जिसमें 09 किसान द्वारा धान क्रय किया जा चुका है। जिला पदाधिकारी द्वारा पैक्स अध्यक्ष को निदेश दिया गया कि अवशेष बचे इच्छुक किसानों का धान चार दिनों के अंदर शत प्रतिशत क्रय करना सुनिश्चित करें। रतनी फरीदपुर प्रखंड अंतर्गत रतनी पैक्स कुल 77 किसानों से 4739 क्विंटल धान का अधिप्राप्ति किया गया है।

रतनी पैक्स में कुल 58 इच्छुक किसान है, जिसमें 40 किसानों द्वारा पैक्स को धान दिया जा चुका है। जिला पदाधिकारी ने पैक्स अध्यक्ष एवं उपस्थित पैक्स प्रबंधक को निदेश दिया कि शेष बचे 18 किसानों से तीन दिनों के अंदर धान क्रय करना सुनिश्चित करें। रतनी फरीदपुर प्रखंड अंतर्गत कंसुआ पैक्स गौदाम के निरीक्षण में पाया गया कि कुल 71 किसानों से 5099 क्विंटल धान का क्रय किया गया है। पैक्स अध्यक्ष द्वारा बताया गया कि कन्सुआ पैक्स इच्छुक आवेदित किसानों कि कुल संख्या 69 है, जिसमें कुल 34 किसानों से पैक्स के द्वारा धान क्रय किया जा चुका है।
35 इच्छुक किसानों का धान एक सप्ताह के अंदर खरीदें
जिला पदाधिकारी ने उपस्थित पैक्स अध्यक्ष को निदेश दिया गया कि शेष 35 इच्छुक किसानों का धान एक सप्ताह के ंअंदर क्रय करना सुनिश्चित किया जाए। जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी द्वारा बताया गया कि आज तक जिले में कुल 6428 किसानों द्वारा 40661.321 एम.टी. धान अधिप्राप्ति कर लिया गया है। शेष किसानों से धान अधिप्राप्ति का कार्य प्रारंभ है।

