जूनियर डिवीजन क्रिकेट लीग:एफआईसीसी ने एमआरएफ काको को सात विकेट से किया पराजित

जहानाबाद8 घंटे पहले
जिला क्रिकेट एसोसिएशन के द्वारा यहां हवाई अड्‌डा के मैदान में खेले जा रहे जूनियर डिवीजन जिला स्तरीय क्रिकेट लीग के दूसरे मैच में एफआईसीसी और एमआरएफ काको के बीच में खेला गया। इसके पहले टॉस जीत कर एमआरएफ काको की टीम ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 34 ओवर में 10 विकेट खोकर 225 रनों का सममानजनक स्कोर बनाया। काको की तरफ से सोनू ने शानदार 50, इरशाद ने 45 और पीयूष नन्दन ने 40 रन का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान दिया। एफआईसीसी की तरफ से विशाल ने चार तो नदीम ने दो विकेट लिए। जवाब में 226 रनों के लक्ष्य का पीछा करने उतरी एफआईसीसी की टीम ने महज 29.3 ओवरों में तीन विकेट खोकर लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया। इसके साथ ही टीम अगले चरण में प्रवेश कर गई। शुभम को उनके बेहतरीन प्रदर्शन के लिए जिला क्रिकेट संघ के सयुंक्त सचिव कासिफ रजा ने मैन ऑफ द मैच का पुरस्कार प्रदान किया।

