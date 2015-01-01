पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कराएं शिकायत:दिक्कत होने पर दर्ज कराएं शिकायत

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीपावली पर बिजली विभाग ने स्थापित किया कंट्रोल रूम

दीपावली एवं छठ पूजा के दौरान उपभोक्ताओं को निर्बाध बिजली आपूर्ति सुनिश्चित करने के लिए बिजली विभाग ने भी अपनी तैयारी को पुख़्ता कर लिया है। विभागीय स्तर पर इसकी सारी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। उक्त आशय की जानकारी देते हुए कार्यपालक अभियंता अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि विभाग द्वारा जिला स्तर पर एक कंट्रोल रूम बनाया गया है। जिसका नंबर 06114 222210 एवं 7033095806 है। इसके अलावा सहायक विधुत अभियंता जहानाबाद के मोबाइल नम्बर 7763814341 एवं सहायक अभियंता मखदुमपुर के मोबाइल नम्बर 7763814345 पर भी सम्पर्क कर उपभोक्ता शिकायत दर्ज कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि बिजली से सम्बंधित किसी भी तरह का समस्या होने पर लोग अविलंब कंट्रोल रूम से संपर्क कर सकते हैं। पूजा के दौरान यह कंट्रोल रूम 24 घंटे कार्यरत रहेगा। अधिकारी ने बताया कि विभाग दीपों के महापर्व में आम लोगों की मदद के लिए पूरी तरह से तैयार है। बिजली की आपूर्ति के लिए विभाग ने तैयारी कर रखी है। साथ ही बिजली संबंधित समस्या होने पर मदद की की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें