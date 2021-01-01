पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अगलगी:नोआवां में लगी आग, 11 किसानों की नेवारी राख

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
नोआवां गांव में खलिहान में आग लगने से 11 किसानों के लगभग 60,000 से अधिक की धान सहित नेवारी जलकर राख हो गयी। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आग लगने से संजय कुमार शर्मा का 5000 नेवारी, सुशील शर्मा का 12 हजार नेवारी, उमेश शर्मा का 8 हजार नेवारी व बगीचा, जितेंद्र शर्मा का 5000 नेवारी व छह पेड़, करीमन दास के 3000 नेवारी, बुज दास के 4000 नेवारी राज नंदन दास के ढ़ाई हजार नेवारी, कृष्णनन्दन दास के 6 हजार नेवारी ,किशन दास के दो हजार, अमरेंद्र कुमार के तीन हजार एवं रविंद्र दास के 2हजार धान सहित नेवारी जलकर राख हो गई। थानाध्यक्ष राजकिशोर प्रसाद की सुचना मिलने के बाद फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ी भेजी गई थी, लेकिन रास्ता खराब रहने के कारण गाड़ी घटनास्थल तक नहीं पहुंच सकी। संवाद प्रेषण तक आग पर काबू नहीं पाया जा सका था।

धराऊत में खलिहान में लगी आग से भारी क्षति

स्थानीय थाने के धराऊत गांव के महादलित टोला में रविवार की रात आग लगने से धान के दो पुंज जलकर नष्ट हो गए। घटना की जानकारी देते हुए पीडित किसान ब्रह्मदेव दास और राजदेव दास ने बताया कि रात लगभग साढे दस बजे अचानक धान के पुंज से आग की लपटें उठने लगी। आग देखकर जब उसने शोर मचाया तो आसपास के ग्रामीण भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। स्थानीय लोग आग बुझाने में जुट गए। आखिरकार काफी मशक्कत के बाद आग पर काबू पाया जा सका। हालांकि रात की घटना की वजह से आग लगने का कारण पता नहीं चल सका है लेकिन जिस तरह से धान के गांज मे आग लगी है। उससे स्पष्ट हो रहा था कि किसी ने जानबूझकर आग लगा दिया है।

