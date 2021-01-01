पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

खलिहान में लगी आग:वंशी व किंजर में दो किसान के खलिहान में लगी आग

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

करपी एवं सोनभद्र सुर्यपुर प्रखंडों के अलग-अलग गांव में हुई अगलगी की घटना में हजारों रुपए मूल्य का धान जलकर नष्ट हो गया। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार वंशी प्रखंड के मंझियावा गांव निवासी हक्कू दास की झोपड़ी में आग लग गई। जिसमें पचास हजार रुपये मूल्य का धान तथा पुआल जलकर नष्ट हो गया। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि रात्रि के समय अचानक धान के निकट रखे पुआल से आग की लपटें निकलने लगी। घर के लोग जब तक समझ पाते तब तक पुआल जोर से जलने लगा। तथा बोरा में रखे हुए धान को भी अपनी चपेट में ले लिया ।ग्रामीणों ने आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन सफलता नहीं मिली ।धान और पुआल दोनों नष्ट हो जाने से जानवरों एवं घर के लोगों के बीच भुखमरी की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो गई है।

पैक्स अध्यक्ष माधव कुमार उर्फ बड़े शर्मा ने पीड़ित परिवार को मुआवजा देने की मांग अंचल अधिकारी वंशी से किया है। उधर किंजर थाना क्षेत्र के नगमा गांव निवासी अक्षय कुमार के खलिहान में भी आग लग गई। जिसके फलस्वरूप धान का फसल जलकर नष्ट हो गया। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार ढाई बीघा खेत का फसल काटकर खलिहान में रखा हुआ था। जिसके ऊपर से 11000 हाई वोल्टेज तार गुजरी थी। ट्रैक्टर से दौनी करने के क्रम में अचानक पुवाल में आग लग गई। बताया जा रहा है कि पुआल का विद्युत तार के संपर्क में आने के फलस्वरूप आग लगी है। इसके उपरांत ग्रामीणों ने बिजली विभाग को सूचना देकर बिजली कटवाए तथा लोग पंपसेट समेत अन्य माध्यमों से आग पर काबू पाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser