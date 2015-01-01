पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मॉकड्रिल:आग लगने की स्थिति में पहले मरीज को बचाएं, उसके बाद करें कोई उपाय

अरवल5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी बिंदुओं पर विस्तार से मॉकड्रिल के बारे में दी गईं कई अहम जनाकरियां

जिला अग्निशामक कार्यालय के पदाधिकारी के द्वारा सदर अस्पताल में आग लगने पर कैसे काबू पाया जा सके इसके बारे में सदर अस्पताल कर्मियों के साथ मॉकड्रिल करके बताया गया। अग्निशामक के पदाधिकारी ने यह भी बताया कि आग लगने की स्थिति में सदर अस्पताल के मरीजों को कैसे बचाया जा सके एवं फायर का कैसे उपयोग किया जाए।

इन सभी बिंदुओं पर विस्तार से मॉक ड्रिल के द्वारा जानकारी दी गई। साथ ही बताया गया कि जब भी आग लगने की स्थिति उत्पन्न हो तो बताए गए सुरक्षा नियमों का पालन करें। इस मौके पर सदर अस्पताल प्रबंधक एवं सभी सदर अस्पताल कर्मी से लेकर पदाधिकारियों तक को अग्निशामक के पदाधिकारी के द्वारा सभी बिंदुओं पर एक एक कर जानकारी दी गई।

अग्निशामक के पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि सदर अस्पताल में जगह जगह पर फायर लगाया गया है एवं इसके उपयोग से संबंधित हमारे द्वारा विस्तार से आप लोगों को बताया गया है। जिसका जरुरत उपयोग करेंगे। जब भी सदर अस्पताल परिसर या ऊपर नीचे में कहीं आग लगता है। तो पहले मरीजों का जान बचाना प्राथमिकता है। उसके बाद ही कुछ होगा। उसके बाद एंबुलेंस चालक को भी आग लगने की स्थिति में कैसे बचे उन सब को भी प्रशिक्षित किया गया।

मौके पर उपाधीक्षक डॉ. रमन आर्यभट्ट सदर अस्पताल प्रबंधक ललन कुमार सिंह के अलावे सभी सदर अस्पताल के पदाधिकारी एवं कर्मी के अलावे अग्निशामक के पदाधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें