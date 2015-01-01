पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल मछली व्यवसायी की मौत

जहानाबाद2 घंटे पहले
सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल हुए मछली व्यवसायी की दिनेश चौधरी की मौत इलाज के दौरान पटना में हो गई। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार अरवल बाजार के मछली व्यवसायी दिनेश चौधरी नहर वाली सड़क से वलिदाद से मछली लेकर अरवल लौट रहा था। इसी दौरान पटना से औरंगाबाद की ओर जा रही तेज रफ्तार स्कॉर्पियो ने धक्का मार दिया। जिससे दिनेश बुरी तरह घायल हो गया। स्थानीय लोगों के सहयोग से उसे सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। जहां से बेहतर इलाज के लिए पीएमसीएच पटना रेफर किया गया। जहां पर इलाज के दौरान युवक की मौत हो गई। दिनेश की मौत के बाद उसके परिवार पर विपत्ति की पहाड़ टूट गया है।

