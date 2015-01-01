पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नशे का अवैघ कारोबार:गांव-गांव में सुलग चुकी है शराब बनाने के चूल्हे की आग, बुझाना बड़ी चुनौती

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
बिहार में पांच अप्रैल 2016 से पूर्ण शराबबंदी लागू है। तब से लगभग पांच साल का समय गुजर चुका हैं। इन पांच सालों में शराब बनाने की चूल्हे की आग गांव-गांव तक सुलग चुकी है। अब इस चूल्हे की आग बुझाना शासन और प्रशासन के लिए एक बड़ी चुनौती बन गई है। हकीकत है कि लगभग पांच साल के भागीरथ प्रयास के बाद भी शराब बनाने व तस्करी का धंधा थमने के बजाय और तेजी से अपना पांव पसार रहा है। गली-गली में शराब तस्करों का नेटवर्क फैला है।

पूर्ण शराबबंदी के पहले कई गांव इस मामले में आदर्श माने जाते थे। लेकिन, पूर्ण शराबबंदी के दौर में शायद ही ऐसा कोई गांव हो, जहां यह दावे के साथ कहा जा सकता है कि यहां शराब नहीं बनती है या नहीं बिकती है। एसपी मीनू कुमारी के कमान संभालने के बाद शराब के धंधे को नेस्तानबूद करने के लिए लगभग हर रोज अलग-अलग इलाके में छापेमारी की जा रही है। हर रोज बड़े पैमाने पर शराब की भटि्ठयों को ध्वस्त किया जा रहा है। हर रोज हजारों किलो जावा महुआ नष्ट किये जा रहे हैं। निर्मित शराब भी जब्त की जा रही है।

हैरानी की बता, कार्रवाई के बाद भी सक्रिय है धंधेबाज: अलावा उत्पाद विभाग भी लगातार छापेमारी करने में जुटी है। लेकिन, लोग इस बात को लेकर हैरान हैं कि जब प्रशासन इतना मुस्तैद है तो फिर धंधेबाज शराब बनाने और बेचने में इतना सक्रिय क्यों हो जा रहे हैं ? क्या पुलिस की सूचना तंत्र कमजोर हो चुकी है ? क्या धंधेबाजों में उत्पाद अधिनियम के तहत मिलने वाली सजा का भय समाप्त हो चुका है

या फिर रोजगार की विकल्पहीनता लोगों को इस धंधे में धकेल रही है? पूर्ण शराबबंदी ने बेरोजगार लड़कों को एक रोजगार का अवसर प्रदान कर दिया है। पड़ाेसी राज्य झारखंड और बंगाल से अंग्रेजी शराब की आमदरफ्त कोरोना काल में भी कम नहीं हुई। बंगाल और नेपाल के रास्ते भी यहां शराब की बड़ी-बड़ी खेप पहुंचती रही है। शराब की तस्करी मुनाफे का धंधा बन गया है।

निचले स्तर पर भी तय की जानी चाहिए जवाबदेही: शराबबंदी को सफल बनाने के लिए नीचले स्तर पर सैद्धांतिक रुप से नहीं बल्कि व्यवहारिक रुप से जवाबदेही तय करनी होगी। चौकीदार से लेकर थानेदार तक को इसके लिए जवाबदेह बनाना होगा। ऐसा भी नहीं है कि थानेदार नहीं जानते हैं कि उसके इलाके में कौन-कौन शराब के धंधे में शामिल है। यदि नहीं जानते हैं तो यह उनका पीआर फेल्यूअर है या फिर वे जानकर भी अंजान बैठे हैं। अन्यथा पुलिस शराब की भटि्ठयां तोड़ती रहेगी और धंधेबाज जगह बदल-बदल कर शराब चुलाते रहेंगे।

कोई रोक-टोक नहीं खुलेआम हो रही है ब्रिकी
बहरहाल, असल सवाल सरकारी फैसले पर ईमानदारी से अमल करने को लेकर है। देखें तो, शराबबंदी पर बिहार का पिछला रिकॉर्ड अच्छा नहीं रहा है। 1977 में जननायक कर्पूरी ठाकुर ने शराब पर पाबंदी लगाई थी। लेकिन, शराब की कालाबाजारी और कई अन्य परेशानियों की वजह से यह पाबंदी ज्यादा दिनों तक नहीं रही। लिहाजा, खुलेआम शराब की बिक्री जारी रही। वही हाल कमोवेश अब भी है। शराब भगवान की तरह है, खुलेआम दिखती तो कहीं नहीं है।

