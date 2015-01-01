पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:घोसी की जनता ने इस बार सबसे अधिक नोटा दबाया

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
विधानसभा चुनाव की मतगणना संपन्न होने के बाद जहां एक ओर जीत और हार की चर्चा हो रही हैं, वहीं दूसरी ओर नोटा को मिले वोट को लेकर भी लोग खूब मजे ले रहे हैं। मतगणना संपन्न होने के बाद जब विधानसभा वार वोट के आंकड़े सामने आए तो नोटा को मिले वोट अधिकांश निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों से अधिक है। जहानाबाद और मखदुमपुर विधानसभा की तुलना में घोसी विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लोगों ने सबसे अधिक नोटा दबाया है। घोसी विधानसभा क्षेत्र में नोटा को कुल 3763 वोट मिले हैं। इसके बाद जहानाबाद में 2353 और मखदुमपुर में 2144 लोगों ने नोटा को पसंद किया है। ज्ञात हो कि जहानाबाद विधानसभा क्षेत्र से कुल 15, मखदुमपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र से 9 और घोसी विधानसभा क्षेत्र से 11 उम्मीदवार मैदान में अपनी किस्मत आजमा रहे थे। इतने प्रत्याशी मैदान में रहने के बावजूद तीनों विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कई लोगों ने नोटा को पसंद किया।

