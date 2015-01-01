पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हत्या:बाजितपुर में युवती की हत्या, तोड़ी गई थी गर्दन की हड्‌डी

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छह दिन पहले हुआ था अपहरण, बदमाशों ने फोड़ दी थी आंखें, दुष्कर्म की भी जताई जा रही आशंका

सोई अवस्था में घर से ले गए थे अपराधी
ओकरी ओपी क्षेत्र के बाजितपुर गांव से 6 दिन पहले घर से उठाकर ले जाई गई लड़की की अपराधियों ने हत्या कर दी। हत्या करने के बाद लड़की का शव गांव के बगल में नदी में फेंक दिया। सोमवार को नदी में शव देखकर लोगों ने उसे बाहर निकाला और फिर उसकी पहचान की। मृतका की पहचान अजीत यादव की बेटी प्रतिमा कुमारी के रूप में की गई है। लड़की की गर्दन टूटी थी। उसके हाथ भी टूटे हुए थे और आंख भी फोड़ा हुआ था। शव मिलने के बाद लोगों ने इसकी सूचना स्थानीय पुलिस को दी। मृतका के परिजनों का आरोप है कि बलात्कार के बाद उसकी निर्मम हत्या की गई है और हत्या करने के बाद शव को नदी में फेंक दिया गया है।
मृतका के दादा राजबल्लभ यादव का आरोप है कि 4 नवंबर की रात उसकी पोती अपने घर में सोई हुई थी। उसी रात घर के पीछे से पोल के सहारे गांव के ही कुछ लोग उनके घर में घुस गए और उसकी पोती को जबरन उठाकर लेकर चले गए। उनका कहना है कि उन लोगों ने जाते समय यह धमकी भी दी थी कि यदि पुराने केस में समझौता नहीं करोगे तो सभी लोगों को जान मार देंगे। इस संदर्भ में उन्होंने घटना के अगले दिन ओकरी ओपी में उदित कुमार समेत छ लोगों के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई है।

उनका आरोप है कि नामजद आरोपितों ने ही इस घटना को अंजाम दिया है। इधर, ओपी प्रभारी चंद्रशेखर कुमार ने बताया कि शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया गया है। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव उसके परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि पुलिस सभी संभावनाओं को ध्यान में रखकर घटना की जांच कर रही है। दो साल पहले भी लड़की अपने घर से भाग गई थी। इस मामले में स्थानीय थाने में कांड दर्ज है। पुलिस कई बिंदुओं पर जांच कर रहे हैं। उन्होंने दावा किया कि जल्द ही घटना का भंडाफोड़ कर लिया जाएगा और इस घटना में शामिल लोग गिरफ्तार होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें