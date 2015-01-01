पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जीवन की कुंजी:मानव जीवन में स्वास्थ्य की है सबसे अधिक अहमियत, स्वस्थ जीवन के लिए सतर्कता बरतना बेहद जरूरी

जहानाबाद12 घंटे पहले
  • तरेतपाली आध्यात्मिक संस्थान के संत स्वामी सुमिरन जी ने लोगों को दी सावधानी की नसीहत

तरेतपाली आध्यात्मिक संस्थान के संत स्वामी सुमिरन जी महाराज ने कहा कि मानव जीवन में स्वास्थ्य की काफी अहमियत है। स्वास्थ्य के प्रति हर किसी को बेहद सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। वे शुक्रवार को यहां स्टेशन के समीप पटना-गया रोड पर लोदीपुर में नव स्थापित हेल्थजोन हॉस्पीटल में आयोजित समारोह को संबोधित कर रहे थे। स्वामी जी ने कहा कि आज के दौर में स्वास्थ्य की अहमियत और ज्यादा बढ़ गई है।

उन्होंने कहा कि स्वस्थ्य शरीर में ही स्वस्थ्य आत्मा व मस्तिष्क का वास होता है। जाहिर तौर पर स्वास्थ्य को लेकर हर आदमी को सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। उन्होंने अस्पताल के संचालकों की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि अस्पताल में हर तरह के गंभीर मरीजों के लिए इमरजेंसी में इलाज कराने की सुविधा वास्तव में एक बड़ी बात है।

उन्होंने कहा कि जिले में आपातकाल से निबटने के लिए स्पेशलिस्ट हॉस्पीटल का नहीं रहना गंभीर चिंता का विषय था लेकिन जिस तरह से इस हॉस्पिटल में हर तरह की इलाज की अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं की अधिष्ठापना की गई है, यह यहां के आम मरीजों के लिए बेहद उपयोगी साबित होगा। इस अवसर पर अस्पताल के संचालक व हड्डी रोग विशेषज्ञ डा.शशिकांत ने कहा कि जिले में पहली बार चौबीस घंटे सातो दिन इमरजेंसी सेवा के तहत पहली बार न्यूरे, हर्ट, पीडरेटिक व महिला रोग विशेषज्ञों की टीम कार्यरत रहेगी।

यहां आर्थोपेडिक, न्यूरो व सिजेरियन ऑपरेशन की अत्याधुनिक सर्जरी की सभी सुविधाओं की बहाली जिले के स्वास्थ्य जगत के लिए एक क्रांतिकारी शुरूआत है। अस्पताल परिसर के अंदर ही सीटी स्कैन, सोनोग्राफी से लेकर तमाम पैथोलाजिकल जांच की सुविधा होने से मरीजों को इमरजेंसी में जान बचाने के लिए बाहर नहीं जाना होगा।

