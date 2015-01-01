पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

परेशानी:घने कोहरे ने वाहनों की रफ्तार पर लगाई ब्रेक, सड़क दुर्घटना के बढ़ गए हैं अासार

अरवल11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मौसम ने ली करवट, गुरुवार रात में छाया कोहरा शुक्रवार दोपहर देर तक रहा

मौसम के करवट लेने के साथ ही अब घने कोहरे छाने लगे हैं। आलम यह है कि घने कोहरे ने वाहनों की रफ्तार को भी धीमी कर दिया है। जिससे दुर्घटनाएं भी बढ़ने लगी है। पिछले दिनों मधुबन के पास कोहरे ने ही मध्य बिहार ग्रामीण बैंक के मैनेजर की जान ले ली थी। जिले में शीत लहर ने दस्तक दे दी है। गुरुवार रात में छाया कोहरा शुक्रवार दोपहर देर तक डटा रहा। दिन चढ़ने के साथ कोहरा छटा तो आसमान पर जम गया। ऐसे में पूरे दिन लोग धूप देखने के लिए तरस गए।

ठंड बढ़ जाने के कारण घरों से बाहर निकलने वाले लोग सिर से पैर तक गर्म वस्त्रों से ढंके नजर आए। कोहरे के कारण वाहनों की रफ्तार पर ब्रेक लग गया। सड़कों पर वाहन रेंगते रहे। जब कोहरा कुछ छंटा तब यातायात सुचारू हो सका। शुक्रवार अहले सुबह से ही घना कोहरा छाया हुआ था।

आलम यह था कि महज पांच से सात फीट की दूरी के लोग ही दिख रहे थे। घना कोहरा सुबह के दस बजे के बाद कम होना शुरू हुआ और दिन के ग्यारह बजे के बाद पूरी तरह से आसमान थोड़ा साफ हुआ। हालांकि दिनभर मौसम में बादल देखा गया।दोपहर बाद सूर्यदेव की हल्की झलक दिखने को मिला। लेकिन वह फिर छप गए। ऐसे में पहली बार लोगों ने पूरे दिन ठंड महसूस की।

सुबह में घर से निकलने में लोग करे रहे परहेज
सुबह घना कोहरा और ठंड अधिक होने की वजह से कम ही लोग मॉर्निंग वाक करने निकले। धूप नहीं खिलने के कारण ठंड से राहत पाने के लिए कई स्थानों पर लोग अलाव सेंकते दिखे।मौसम में एकाएक आए बदलाव से स्वास्थ्य पर विपरीत असर पड़ रहा है। जुकाम, बुखार, खांसी के रोगी की संख्या बढ़ गई है। बुजुर्ग बच्चे सर्द हवा में बाहर नहीं निकल रहे हैं। तेज सर्दी के कारण हृदयाघात लकवे की आशंका बढ़ गई है। ऐसे में लोगों को चिकित्सक पूरी आस्तीन के गर्म कपड़े पहनकर रहने और गुनगुना पानी पिने और ताजा भोजन करने की सलाह दे रहे हैं।

एनएच पर रेंगते दिख रहे वाहन दुर्घटना नहीं हो इसको लेकर वाहन चालक भी हैं परेशान
घने कोहरे के कारण वाहनों की रफ्तार भी धीमी हो गई है। वाहन रेंगते दिख रहे हैं। आलम यह है कि अब सुबह व शाम में एनएच-139 व 110 पर वाहनें धीमी गति से चल रही थीं। कोहरे के कारण वाहन लाइट जलाकर मानों रेंग रहे थे। वाहन का अधिकतम स्पीड 30 से 40 के हिसाब से चल रहा था। इधर वाहन चालकों ने बताया कि कोहरे के कारण एक गाड़ी से दूसरी गाड़ी देखने में भी काफी परेशानी होती है। महज पांच से दस मीटर तक भी रोशनी पर भी दिखता है। इसलिए वाहनों की रफ्तार वे लोग कम रखते हैं। इसके बावजूद दुर्घटना की भय सताता है।

ठंड का बढ़ने लगा असर, अब अलाव ही सहारा, लेकिन प्रशासनिक स्तर पर नहीं की गई है कहीं व्यवस्था
धीरे-धीरे अब ठंड का असर बढ़ने लगा है। आलम यह है कि लोग रात तो दूर दिन में भी स्वेटर अथवा जैकेट में दिख रहे हैं। इसके साथ ही शाम ढलने के बाद दिन के धूप निकलने तक लोग फुल स्वेटर अथवा जैकेट पहने रहते हैं। इसके अलावा लोग जरूरत के हिसाब से चादर भी ओढ़ने को मजबूर हैं। शाम ढ़लने के साथ ही लोग घरों में कैद हो जाते हैं। हर कोई ठंड से बचना चाह रहा है। शुक्रवार को कई जगहों पर लोग ठंड से बचाव के लिए अलाव तापते देखे गए।

ठंड बढ़ने के साथ ही लोग अलाव का सहारा ले रहे हैं। हालांकि शहर के सार्वजनिक स्थानों पर अभी अलाव की व्यवस्था नहीं हुई है।लगातार बढ़ रही ठंड में लोगों को सावधानी बरतने की जरूरत है। जाहिर है कि अभी ठंड धीरे-धीरे असर दिखाने लगा है। खासकर बच्चे व बुजुर्ग के लिए तो यह ठंड परेशानी का सबब बन सकता है। इसके अलावा गर्भवती महिलाओं को भी लापरवाही बरतने पर परेशान कर सकता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा-पंजाब में टोल फ्री किए; जयपुर-दिल्ली हाईवे कल जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें