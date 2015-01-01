पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्घटना:ऑटो में टक्कर मारने के बाद हाइवा पलटा, 4 जख्मी

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • पटना-गया सड़क पर उमरायबिगहा के पास हाइवा से ठोकर लगने के बाद ऑटो कार से टकराया

पटना-गया मुख्य सड़क मार्ग एनएच 83 पर टेहटा ओपी क्षेत्र के उमरायबिगहा गांव के समीप सोमवार की दोपहर ऑटो में टक्कर मारने के बाद हाइवा सड़क किनारे पलट गया। वहीं ऑटो पास से गुजर रही एक कार से टकरा गई। इस घटना में ऑटो पर सवार बैजू पंडित व आरती देवी समेत चार लोग जख्मी हो गए। स्थानीय लोगों ने सभी जख्मी लोगों को सदर अस्पताल पहुंचाया। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार स्टोन चिप्स लदा हाइवा टेहटा से जहानाबाद की ओर आ रहा था। वहीं ऑटो जहानाबाद से टेहटा की ओर जा रही थी।

ऑटो पर आधा दर्जन से अधिक लोग सवार थे। उमरायबिगहा के समीप तेज गति से आ रहे हाइवा ने ऑटो में टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर मारने के बाद चालक ने संतुलन खो दिया और हाइवा सड़क किनारे पलट गया। वहीं हाइवा से ठोकर लगने के बाद ऑटो पास से गुजर रही एक कार से टकरा गई। हालांकि कार में बैठे लोगों को कोई चोट नहीं लगी। दुर्घटना के बाद चालक हाइवा छोड़कर फरार हो गया। गाड़ी पलटने की आवाज सुनने के बाद आसपास के लोग जमा हो गए और ऑटो पर बैठे जख्मी लोगों को तुरंत सदर अस्पताल भेजा गया। ज्ञात हो कि एनएच 83 पर हाइवा से लगातार सड़क दुर्घटनाएं हो रही हैं। लोग बताते हैं कि हाइवा वाले काफी तेज गति से गाड़ी चलाते हैं।

