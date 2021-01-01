पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूचना:जिले में पक्षियों के मरने पर तुरंत दें सूचना

जहानाबाद26 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • बर्ड फ्लू को लेकर विभाग बरत रहा सावधानी, विभिन्न पहलुओं पर है नजर

बर्ड फ्लू को लेकर जिले में लगातार सतर्कता बरती जा रही है। इसको लेकर पक्षियों की मौत के साथ ही साथ इसकी आपूर्ति पर भी नजर रखी जा रही है। पशु चिकित्सा अधिकारी एवं वन विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा पक्षियों पर भी नजर रख रही है। अगर कोई पक्षी मर जाता है तो इसकी जानकारी मुख्य पशुपालन चिकित्सा अधिकारी को देने का निर्देश दिया गया है। अगर पक्षी की मौत की सूचना मिलती है तो विभाग के अधिकारी स्थान का निरीक्षण करेंगे। पक्षी के मरने पर उसके शव का पोस्टमार्टम अवश्य किया जाएगा। साथ ही पक्षियों का नमूना जांच के लिए विशेष पैकिंग में विशेष वाहन द्वारा भेजा जाएगा। साथ ही चिकित्सकों को समस्त सामग्री की व्यवस्था किए जाने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

इसके साथ ही रैंडम पक्षियों की जांच और उसका सैंपल संग्रह किया जाएगा। जांच के लिए लैब भेजा जाएगा। जिला पशुपालन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि इसको लेकर एहतियाती कदम उठाये गए हैं। निगरानी रखी जा रही है। पक्षियों के नियमित नमूने लैब टेस्ट भेजे जाते हैं। रैपिड रिस्पांस टीम गठित कर दिया गया है। वर्तमान स्थिति को देखते हुए सतर्कता बरती जा रही है। पक्षी का सिर आगे और पीछे की तरफ फैल जाता है। कम समय में अधिक पक्षियों का अधिक संख्या में मौत हो जाती है। मुंह का फूल जाना और टांगों पर खून के धब्बे होते हैं।
मनुष्य पर होता है प्रभाव
सिविल सर्जन डॉ. विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि इसका प्रभाव मनुष्य और पशुओं पर भी पड़ता है। इससे प्रभावित होने वालों में सूअर, बंदर और मनुष्य शामिल हैं। बर्ड फ्लू का वायरस भी श्वसन तंत्र पर हमला करता है। बचाव के लिए फिलहाल लोगों को पक्षियों के संपर्क में आने से बचना चाहिए। चिकन अच्छे से पका कर खाना चाहिए।

