महिला की हुई माैत:इरकी में हाइवा ने युवक काे रौंदा ताे घाेसी में बाइक से गिरकर महिला की हुई माैत

जहानाबाद/घोसी3 घंटे पहले
  • मई गांव से लौटने के क्रम में साइकिल सवार को बचाने के क्रम में हाइवा की चपेट में आया

जिले में अलग-अलग इलाकों में मंगलवार को हुई दो सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में एक महिला सहित दो लोगों की मौत हो गई। पहली घटना घोसी में हुई जहां बाइक से गिरने से एक महिला की मौत हो गई। जबकि एक अन्य दुर्घटना पटना-गया मुख्य सड़क मार्ग एनएच 83 पर नगर थाना क्षेत्र के इरकी ग्रिड के समीप मंगलवार की शाम घटी। वहां हाइवा के धक्के से बाइक पर सवार एक युवक की मौत हो गई, जबकि बाइक पर बैठा उसका एक दोस्त भी गंभीर रुप से जख्मी हो गया।

मृतक की पहचान शहर के हाेरिलगंज मोहल्ला निवासी नवी हसन के 19 वर्षीय बेटे मो. अशरफी के रुप में हुई है। वहीं जख्मी युवक का नाम भोली कुमार है। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार मो. अशरफी मंगलवार की शाम बाइक से मई गांव में अपने किसी दोस्त से मिलने गया था। मई गांव से लौटने के क्रम में साइकिल सवार को बचाने के क्रम में किसी तरह वह हाइवा की चपेट में आ गया, जिससे घटना स्थल पर ही उसकी मौत हो गई। हादसा होने के बाद चालक हाइवा लेकर फरार हो गया। घटना हाेने के बाद सड़क मार्ग से गुजर रहे लोगों की नजर उसपर पड़ी।

पटना-गया मुख्य सड़क मार्ग एनएच 83 पर इरकी ग्रिड के समीप हुआ हादसा

स्थानीय लोगों ने दी पुलिस काे घटना की जानकारी
देखते-देखते लोगों की काफी भीड़ जमा हो गई। इसके बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने घटना की जानकारी नगर थाने की पुलिस को दी। जख्मी युवक को वहां से उठाकर सदर अस्पताल भेजा गया। प्रभारी नगर थानाध्यक्ष विनय कुमार ने बताया कि शव का पोस्टमार्टम कराया जा रहा है। शव की पहचान हो गई है। उसके परिजन भी आ गये हैं। पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव उसके परिजनों को सौंप दिया जाएगा। बाद में घटना की छान बीन में लगे सदर सीओ संजय कुमार अंबष्ट ने बताया कि मृतक के परिजनों काे जरूरी सरकारी सहायता दी जाएगी।

एनएच पर बेलगाम चलते हैं बड़े वाहन, कोई नियंत्रण नहीं
पटना-गया मुख्य सड़क मार्ग एनएच 83 पर लगातार सड़क दुर्घटनाएं हो रही हैं। लेकिन, इसे रोकने के लिए प्रशासन के स्तर से कोई ठोस कदम नहीं उठाया जा रहा है। एनएच पर बड़े वाहन बेलगाम चलते हैं। अतिव्यस्त सड़क मार्ग होने के कारण इस सड़क से छोटे वाहनों के अलावा काफी संख्या में बाइक भी गुजरते हैं। वाहनों की गति पर कोई नियंत्रण नहीं रहने के कारण चालक की मनमानी जारी है। बड़े वाहनों के चालक गाड़ी ऐसे चलाते हैं मानो सड़क पर चलने वाले छोटे वाहन उसके लिए कीड़े-मकोड़े हैं। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि प्रशासन को इस दिशा में कोई ठोस कदम उठाने की जरूरत है।

असंतुलित हो चलती बाइक से नीचे गिरी रतनबीघा की महिला, हुई मौत
घोसी| घोसी-इस्लामपुर मुख्य सड़क मार्ग पर मंगलवार को उच्च विद्यालय घोसी के समीप सड़क दुर्घटना में एक महिला की मौत हो गई। घटना के संदर्भ में स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि रतनबिगहा गांव निवासी अरुण सिंह की पत्नी परिवार के सदस्य के साथ बाइक पर सवार होकर घोसी बाजार से अपने गांव वापस लौट रही थी। इसी बीच सड़क के एक भाग ऊंचा होने के कारण बाइक अनियंत्रित हो गई और महिला चलती बाइक से पीछे की ओर गिर पड़ी और उसके सिर में गंभीर चोटें आई। बाद में उसे परिजनों के द्वारा उसे इलाज हेतु पटना ले जाने के क्रम में उसकी मौत रास्ते में ही हो गयी। घटना के बाद परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल है।

