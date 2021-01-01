पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:जनकपुर धाम में बालू लदे ट्रक ने युवक को कुचला, मौत, एक जख्मी

जहानाबाद5 घंटे पहले
बालू लदे ट्रक ने युवक को रौंद दिया। जिससे युवक कि घटना स्थल पर ही मौत हो गई और एक अन्य सवार घायल हो गया। घटना सदर थाना क्षेत्र के जनकपुर धाम की हैं। जहां पर पुरानी अरवल के निवासी मिथुन कुमार अपने दोस्त पिंटू कुमार के साथ बाइक से घर जा रहें थे। युवक पेंटर का काम करता था। जो विद्यालय में पेंट करके घर लौट रहा था। उसी क्रम में ट्रक ने धक्का मार दिया। जिसमें घटनास्थल पर ही एक की मौत हो गई और एक बुरी तरह से जख्मी है। स्थानीय लोग घटना के बाद आक्रोशित हो गए। घटना देर रात आठ बजे के बाद कि बताई जा रही है। घटना कि खबर सुनकर थानाध्यक्ष शंभू पासवान घटना स्थल पर लोगों को समझाने का कोशिश कर रहें थे। लेकिन मृतक के परिजन बालू घाट से बालू निकासी बंद करने की मांग कर रहे थे। इसके लेकर बालू घाट वाली सड़क जाम हो गई। खबर लिखें जाने तक लोगों के विरोध के कारण शव को पुलिस नहीं उठा पाया था।

परीक्षा केन्द्र से ड्यूटी कर लौट रही शिक्षिका को बाइक सवार ने मारी ठोकर
जहानाबाद| इंटर की संचालित परीक्षा से अपनी ड्यूटी कर लौट रही एक शिक्षिका को बाइक सवार ने ठोकर मार दी। इस घटना में शिक्षिका आशा कुमारी आंशिक रुप से जख्मी हो गई। ठोकर मारने के बाद बाइक सवार तेजी से भाग निकले। हालांकि वहां पर मौजूद कुछ लोगों ने बाइक सवार का पीछा किया। लेकिन, तब तक बाइक सवार काफी दूर निकल गया। इसके बाद लोगों ने जख्मी शिक्षिका को सड़क से उठाकर बैठाया और पूछताछ की। घटना स्टेशन के आसपास की बताई जा रही है। जख्मी शिक्षिका का कहना है कि वह शहर के सर गणेशदत्त नगर की रहने वाली है। मंगलवार को वह परीक्षा डयूटी में गई थी। परीक्षा केन्द्र से वह अपने घर लौट रही थी। इसी क्रम में सड़क पार करने के दौरान अरवल मोड़ से स्टेशन की आेर एक बाइक पर सवार दो लड़के तेजी से आ रहे थे। वह डर से खड़ी हो गई। नजदीक आने के बाद उसने ठोकर मार दी और ठोकर मारने के बाद भाग निकला।

