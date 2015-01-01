पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:बाहर ले जाने की फिराक में था अंग्रेजी शराब, 118 कार्टून परासी थाना ने किया जब्त, एक गिरफ्तार

कलेर9 घंटे पहले
बरामद शराब के साथ थानाध्यक्ष

परासी थानाध्यक्ष ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर कार्रवाई करते हुए वलिदाद बगीचा से दिवाली पर खपाने के लिए लाई गई 118 कार्टून विदेशी शराब बरामद की है। परासी थानाध्यक्ष दिनेश कुमार को गुप्त सूचना मिली थी की वलिदाद पैक्स गोदाम के समीप बगीचे में भारी मात्रा में शराब का खेप उतारी जा रही है। सूचना के उपरांत थानाध्यक्ष ने त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए एक शराब तस्कर के साथ 118 कार्टून विदेशी शराब और दो वाहनों को जप्त कर लिया।

घटना बृहस्पतिवार के 3 बजे रात्रि की है। सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शराब आरा जिले से लाई जा रही थी और सोन तटीय इलाकों में सक्रिय शराब कारोबारियों को शराब की खेप पहुंचाई जानी थी। इस दौरान थानाध्यक्ष ने अपने दल बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचकर बड़ी कार्रवाई करते चिन्हित जगह पर घेराबंदी कर धर दबोचा। हालांकि मौके से इस शराब तस्करी में शामिल और लोग अंधेरा का फायदा उठाकर भाग निकले।

थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि एक शराब कारोबारी अनिल तांती उर्फ नन्हे तांती को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। जो वालिदाद गांव का रहने वाला है। इसके अलावा अन्य छह लोगों को नामजद अभियुक्त बनाया गया है। जिसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस छापेमारी अभियान चला रही है। जल्द ही शराब तस्करों को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेजा जाएगा।

उन्होंने बताया कि पार्टी स्पेशल और इंपिरियल ब्लू के अलग-अलग साइज के 1081 लीटर शराब बरामद की गई है। साथ मे 2 वाहन जप्त की गई है। एक बीआर 01 पीबी 4298 स्कॉर्पियो और एक महिंद्रा मिनीवैन को जप्त किया गया है। वाहन मालिक के खिलाफ नामजद प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराई गई है ।इन सभी के खिलाफ उत्पाद अधिनियम के तहत मामला दर्ज कर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

