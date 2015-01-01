पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जानकारी:एक पहेली एप के माध्यम से छात्रों को दी जा रही जानकारी

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सफल होने वाले छात्रों को किया जाएगा पुरस्कृत

जिले के स्कूलों में क्लास 9 से 12 तक की पढ़ाई करने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं के बीच क्रॉसवर्ड प्रतियोगिता के तहत पढ़ाई शुरू की जाएगी। इस सम्बंध में बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन के तहत स्कूलों में क्रॉसवर्ड प्रतियोगिता का सफल संचालन के लिए डीईओ राम सागर प्रसाद सिंह ने हेडमास्टरों को निर्देश दिया है। बताया गया कि एक पहेली ऐप व वेबसाइड के माध्यम से छात्रों को विषय पाठ्य की जानकारी उपलब्ध करायी जाएगी। इसके साथ ही छात्र-छात्राओं के बीच अंतर विद्यालय प्रतियोगिता का भी आयोजन किया जाएगा।प्रतियोगिता में सफल होने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति द्वारा विद्यालय स्तरीय क्रॉसवर्ड प्रतियोगिता पाठ्यक्रम में विद्यालय व छात्र-छात्राओं की भागीदारी हर हाल में सुनिश्चित करना है।

इसके माध्यम से छात्र अपनी बौद्धिक क्षमता व भाषाई ज्ञान को खेल-खेल में विकसित करने के उद्देश्य को लेकर ऐप व वेबसाइट के माध्यम से प्रतियोगिता आयोजित की जाएगी। प्रारंभिक तौर पर Gप्रत्येक दिन 3:45 बजे एक पहेली ऐप व वेबसाइट के माध्यम से विषय उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा। इसका ससमय हल कर अंक प्राप्त किया जएगा। हल करने वाले छात्रों बक मेधा सूची तैयार कर अच्छे अंक वालों को पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। सरकारी माध्यमिक व उच्चत्तर माध्यमिक सहित गैर सरकारी वैसे माध्यमिक व उच्चत्तर माध्यमिक विद्यालय जो बिहार बोर्ड से मान्यता प्राप्त है वहां इस प्रतियोगिता के तहत पढ़ाई शुरू की जाएगी।

