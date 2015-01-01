पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:योजनाओं को पोर्टल पर इंट्री करने की दी गई हिदायत, जल जीवन-हरियाली योजनाओं की होगी मॉनिटरिंग

जहानाबाद11 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

चुनाव संपन्न होने के बाद जिला प्रशासन योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन को लेकर गंभीर है। ग्रामीण विकास विभाग के सचिव ने जल जीवन-हरियाली योजनाओं की समीक्षा के दौरान तालाब, पोखर व सरकारी एवं निजी स्थानों पर सोख्ता के निर्माण से जुड़ी विस्तृत जानकारी प्राप्त करने के बाद कई जरूरी हिदायतें जारी की है। डीएम नवीन कुमार ने संबंधित अधिकारियों को विभाग के पोर्टल पर संबंधित योजनाओं को अपलोड करने का निर्देश पहले ही जारी कर रखा है।

जिलाधिकारी ने बताया कि अभी तक जो योजना विभाग की साइट पर इंट्री नहीं हुई है, उसका जियो टैंगिंग कर नए सिरे से शत-प्रशितत सुनिश्चित किया जाए। जल जीवन हरियाली योजना सरकार व विभाग की प्राथमिकता में चल रही है। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि जो योजना किसी कारण से लंबित रह गई हैं, उसे अभियान चलाकर इस माह के अंत तक हरहाल में पूरा कराएं।

उन्हाेने कहा कि विभाग व सरकार द्वारा जल जीवन हरियाली से संबंधित योजनाओं को एरियल सेटेलाइट के तहत मॉनिटरिंग की जाएगी। योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन में किसी भी तरह की कोताही बर्दाश्त नहीं की जाएगी। सचिव ने जल जीवन हरियाली के तहत संचालित योजनाओं के सफल क्रियान्वयन को लेकर अफसरों को कई आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश भी दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंव्हाइट हाउस में ट्रम्प के दूसरे कार्यकाल की तैयारियां, उन्होंने अब तक बाइडेन को जीत की बधाई नहीं दी - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें