कोरोना अपडेट:1718 व्यक्तियों की जांच में सिर्फ 4 नए संक्रमित मिले

जहानाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • अबतक 3266 पॉजिटिव हुए लोगों में से 163 केस अब भी एक्टिव, आठ में से छह केन्द्रों पर सभी की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव

जिले में कोराेना की रफ्तार में उतार-चढ़ाव का सिलसिला जारी है। इधर जिला प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग अपनी सतर्कता कम नहीं कर रहा है। सिविल सर्जन डा.विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि चुनाव के बाद जांच के सिलसिले में तेजी आई है। मंगलवार को भी जिले में एक साथ कई टीमों के द्वारा अगल-अलग स्थानों पर विभिन्न तरीकों से 1718 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से सदर अस्पताल व मखदुमपुर केन्द्र पर क्रमश: तीन और एक नए केस मिलाकर सिर्फ चार नए केस सामने आए।

मंगलवार की शाम तक जिले में 190951 लोगों की जांच की जा चुकी है, जिसमें से एक लाख 87 हजार से अधिक लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। जिले में संक्रमित हुए लगभग 94 प्रतिशत कोरोना पॉजिटिव के मरीज ठीक हो गए हैं। जिले में संक्रमित हुए अब तक लाेगों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3266 तक पहुंच गई है। सदर अस्पताल में मंगलवार को 119 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से तीन नए पॉजिटिव केस िमले। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, सिकरिया के द्वारा 168 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं पाई गई।

इसके अलावा काको पीएचसी में 147 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। इसी प्रकार घोसी में 175 लोगों की जांच में एक की भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। हुलासगंज में 150 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। रतनी में 151 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। मखदुमपुर में भी 211 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें एक की रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव मिली। मोदनगंज में 172 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। ट्रूनेट से हुई 125 लोगों की जांच की गई जबकि आरटी-पीसीआर से 300 लोगों की जांच की गई।

एक लाख 90 हजार से अधिक लोगों की हुई जांच,
मंगलवार की शाम तक जिले में कोरोना वायरस से संबंधित कुल 190951 लोगों के सैम्पल लेकर कोरोना की जांच की गई है। जांच में लगभग एक लाख 87 हजार से अधिक व्यक्तियों का सैम्पल की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव मिले हैं। अब भी 147 सैम्पल की जांच रिपोर्ट का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। अब तक लगभग 93 प्रतिशत लाेग कोरोना को मात देने में सफल हो चुके हैं। लेकिन अब भी जिले में 163 एक्टिव केस (पाॅजिटिव) हैं। जिसमें से अधिकांश लोग होम आइसोलेशन में रखे गए हैं।

