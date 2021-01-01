पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लोगों में दहशत:इरकी में सरेशाम लूट के बाद घर में अकेली रह रही शिक्षिका की हत्या, लोगों में दहशत

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घटना के बाद मची खलबली, एसडीपीओ समेत कई अधिकारी घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे

नगर थाना क्षेत्र के इरकी गांव में सोमवार की शाम एक शिक्षिका के घर में लूटपाट के बाद अपराधियों ने शिक्षिका की हत्या कर दी। मृतक की पहचान गांव निवासी सुल्तान हैदर काजमी की पत्नी नुजहत फातमा के रूप में की गई है। हत्या के कारणों का अभी खुलासा नहीं हो सका है। लेकिन, घर में बिखरे सामान से यह कयास लगाया जा रहा है कि घर में लूटपाट की गई है और संभवत विरोध जताने के कारण उसकी हत्या कर दी गई। महिला के हाथ और पांव भी बंधे थे तथा कपड़े भी बिखरे पड़े थे। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार नुजहत फातमा मूल रूप से पाली थाना क्षेत्र के अलीनगर पाली गांव की रहने वाली है। वह वर्तमान में परसबिगहा थाना क्षेत्र के मलवालिया गांव में प्राथमिक विद्यालय में तैनात थी।

हाल ही में उन्होंने इरकी में नया घर बनाया था और उसमें अकेली रह रही थी। उनका पूरा परिवार रांची में रहता है। घटना के वक्त वह घर में अकेली थी। संभावना जताई जा रही है कि सोमवार की शाम अपराधी उनके घर में घुस गए और उन्हें बंधक बना लिया। इसके बाद घर में लूटपाट की और शायद विरोध जताने पर उसकी हत्या कर दी। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद एसडीपीओ अशोक कुमार पांडे और नगर थाना अध्यक्ष रवि भूषण पूरे दलबल के साथ घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर पूरे मामले की जानकारी लेने में जुटे हैं। फिलहाल घर में कोई सदस्य नहीं रहने के कारण एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं हो सकी है। सरेशाम इस घटना के बाद आसपास के लोगों में काफी डर और दहशत का माहौल कायम है। पुलिस अपराधियों की पहचान के लिए डॉग स्क्वायड और घटनास्थल से साक्ष्य जुटाने के लिए एफएसएल की टीम बुला रही है।

