परेशान रहे लोग:एनएच से लेकर शहर के मुख्य बाजारों में दिन भर लगा रहा जाम, परेशान रहे लोग

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • पर्व को लेकर ट्रैफिक सिस्टम की कमजोर तैयारियों से बढ़ी मुश्किलें, एंबुलेंस भी जाम से हुए बाधित

वैसे तो जाम प्रतिदिन की एक आम समस्या हुई है लेकिन पर्व पर भी ट्रैफिक सिस्टम की खराब तैयारी व नाकामी खुलकर सामने आती दिखी। शुक्रवार को एनएच से लेकर शहर के मेन रोड स्थित मुख्य बाजारों में शुक्रवार को दिनभर जाम लगता रहा जिससे आवागमन में लोगों को काफी परेशानी उठानी पड़ी। जाम में फंसे लोग त्राहिमाम करते रहे। पटना- गया मुख्य सड़क पर कोडौना से लेकर स्टेशन एरिया तक लंबा जाम लगा रहा। इसकी मुख्य वजह स्टेशन एरिया के रेक पॉइंट से कोडौना स्थित गोडाउन में सीमेंट धोने में जुटे ट्रैक ट्रैक्टर गोडाउन के समीप सड़क पर बेतरतीब ढंग से ट्रक और ट्रैक्टरों का लगा होना रहा। काफी मशक्कत के बाद भी आखिरकार दोपहर में भारी जाम लग गया। इस दौरान पटना- गया आने जाने वाले लोग जाम में फंस त्राहिमाम कर रहे थे।

कई एंबुलेंस भी जाम में फंसा रहे। एंबुलेंस में मरीज एवं अन्य वाहनों में छोटे बच्चे एवं महिलाओं को खासी परेशानी उठानी पड़ रही थी। इधर एनएच 110 पर राजा बाजार के अंडर पास में भी पूरे दिन रुक रुक कर जाम लगता रहा। दीपावली के लेकर विभिन्न वाहनों का आवागमन अधिक होने से जाम की समस्या बढ़ गई थी। मुख्य बाजार की सड़कों पर भी जाम से त्राहिमाम की स्थिति बनी रही। कोडौना पटोल पंप के पास पुलिस जाम छुड़ाने में जुटी थी लेकिन पहले से कोई प्लानिंग नहीं रहने से आसानी से जाम को हटाना मुश्किल हो रहा था। इधर अंडरपास के पास ट्रैफिक पुलिस भी आवागमन सुचारु करने में दिनभर कड़ी मशक्कत करती दिखी।

