करपी:भाजपा के भीष्म पितामह थे कैलाशपति मिश्र, उनके विचार अब भी हैं प्रासंगिक

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
भाजपा कार्यालय में मंगलवार को भाजपा के भीष्म पितामह कहे जाने वाले कैलाशपति मिश्र के आठवीं पुण्यतिथि मनाई गई। भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं ने इस दौरान उनके तैल चित्र पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी। कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता करते हुए भाजपा नेता वेंकटेश शर्मा ने उनके व्यक्तित्व एवं कृतित्व पर प्रकाश डालते हुए कहा कि वे दो राज्यों के राज्यपाल रहे।

उन्होंने अपने सिद्धांत से कभी भी समझौता नहीं किया और आजीवन भाजपाई रहे। मिश्र अद्भुत प्रतिभा के धनी थे। उन्होंने पहले जनसंघ फिर भाजपा को सींचकर पार्टी को एक मुकम्मल ऊंचाई तक पहुंचाया। उनके समर्पण भाव का ही द्योतक है कि उन्हें तीन बार भाजपा का प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बनाया गया। उनकी मजबूत बुनियाद के परिणामस्वरुप ही आज बीजेपी केंद्र की सत्ता तक पहुंची है।

वहीं विश्व की सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बनने का गौरव प्राप्त है। उन्होंने भाजपा के लिए संपूर्ण जीवन का समर्पण कर दिया। हम सभी भाजपाइयों को उनके जीवन से सीख लेनी चाहिए। वहीं उनके बताए मार्गों का अनुसरण करने का संकल्प लेना चाहिए। उन्होंने अपने दायित्वों का निर्वहन करने में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी। इस मौके पर भाजपा नेता दीनानाथ शर्मा, सुनील शर्मा, अजय शर्मा, रमेश पांडे समेत अन्य लोग शामिल थे।

