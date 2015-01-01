पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीएम ने कहा:कॉलेजों में शैक्षणिक विकास के प्रति गंभीरता की कमी, एक्शन प्लान बनाकर अमल करें

जहानाबाद38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सभी कॉलजों के प्रधानाचार्यों के मीटिंग कर बेहतर शैक्षणिक व्यवस्था की बहाली के लिए किया विमर्श

जिलाधिकारी नवीन कुमार ने जिले के कॉलेजों की कार्य संस्कृति में सुधार के लिए जिले के संबंधित सभी कॉलेजों के प्रिंसिपल के साथ बैठक कर कई जरूरी व अनछुए मसलों पर गहनता से विमर्श कर कई उपयोगी सलाह व दिशा निर्देश जारी किए। जिले के कई कॉलेजों के पास समृद्ध परिसर तथा अन्य सुविधाएं उपलब्ध है। जिले के कई कॉलेजों का पूर्व में गौरवशाली परंपरा रही है। आज बेहतर शैक्षणिक माहौल की स्थापना की जरूरत पहले से कहीं अधिक बढ़ गई है लेकिन दुर्भाग्य से कॉलेजों में आदर्श शैक्षणिक वातावरण के लिए गंभीरता नहीं दिखाई जा रही है।

उन्होंने कॉलेज प्राचार्यों से बारी-बारी से उनके संस्थानों की उपलब्ध सुविधाओं व वहां की कार्य संस्कृति व विधि व्यवस्था की जानकारियां ली। उन्होंने कालेजों की वर्तमान शैक्षणिक व विधि-व्यवस्था पर चिंता जाहिर करते हुए इसमे कई जरूरी सुधार की आवश्यकता पर बल दिया। उन्होंने प्राचार्यों से कहा कि बच्चे काॅलेज आकर सिर्फ पढ़ाई नहीं करते बल्कि परिसर के माहौल एवं विधि-व्यवस्था का भी उन पर गहरा प्रभाव पड़ता है।

डीएम ने कहा कि कॉलेजों के भ्रमण में अधिकांश परिसरों की लचर स्थिति देखकर वे दुखी हैं। कई काॅलेज परिसरों में अनावश्यक रूप से जहां तहां पेड़-पौधे या झाड़ी उगे हैं जिस पर कॉलेज प्रशासन का कोई ध्यान नहीं रहता। पर्याप्त संसाधनों की उपलब्धता के बावजूद भी सफाई व परिसर के आकर्षण पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा। यहां तक कि कई कालेजों के परिसर में टूटे हुए फर्नीचर फेंके हुए हैं। प्रयार्यों को अपने काॅलेज के मद से इस तरह की चीजों को दुरूस्त कराने के लिए गंभीर होना चाहिए।

स्वार्थ सिद्धि पर जोर अफसोसजनक
डीएम ने सभी प्रिंसिपल से स्पष्ट रूप से कहा कि अधिकांश कालेजों में समय के अनुशासन पर ध्यान नहीं दिया जा रहा। अधिकांश कॉलेज शिक्षक कॉलेज प्रशासन के लचर रवैये की वजह से मनमर्जी कर रहे हैं। कालेजों में पढ़ाई शुरू हो गई है। लेकिन जिले के सरकारी कालेजों के प्रोफेसर या लेक्चरर अपने संबंधित कालेजों को छोड़ किसी निजी कॉलेज व कोचिंग में अपनी सेवा दे रहे हैं। यह शिक्षकों की गरिमा के अनुरूप नहीं है। यह काफी काफी खेद का विषय है। डीएम ने कहा कि शिक्षकों पर देश के भविष्य को गढ़ने की महती जिम्मेदारी है। दरअसल युवा देश के भविष्य है, उन्हें उचित शिक्षा न देकर अपने निजी सवार्थ में शिक्षक देश के भविष्य को बिगाड़ रहे हैं।

