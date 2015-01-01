पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चलती पिकअप वैन में लगी आग:बेलसार एवं दिलावरपुर गांव के बीच देर रात हुई घटना, कोई हताहत नहीं

कलेर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 139 पर देर रात्रि चलती पिकअप वैन में आग लग जाने से गाड़ी पूरी तरह जल गई । घटना मंगलवार की रात्रि लगभग 9 बजे की है। पिकअप वैन बेलसार एवं दिलावरपुर गांव के बीच में जैसे ही पहुंची। गाड़ी से एकाएक आग की लपटें निकलने लगी।

इस दौरान मौके पर लाइन होटल संचालन करने वाले कर्मचारियों ने उक्त पिकअप वैन के चालक को रुकवाया और किसी तरह आनन-फानन में चालक को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया गया। लेकिन तब तक 60 प्रतिशत गाड़ी जल चुकी थी।

कलेर पुलिस सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पिकअप का चालक जयप्रकाश सासाराम से चलकर पटना बिसलरी बोतलबंद पानी लाने के लिए जा रहा था। इसी दौरान गाड़ी में आग लग गई। पुलिस ने बताया कि बीआर 24 जीपी 56 नंबर की गाड़ी जलकर खाक हो गई।

हालांकि चलती गाड़ी में आग लगने की यह तीसरी घटना है। पहली घटना 2 माह पहले बेलसार भूतनाथ मंदिर के समीप मारुति 800 में अचानक आग लग गई थी।जिसमें जान की क्षति तो नहीं हुई थी। किंतु मौके पर एक लाख रुपया जल गया था।

उसके बाद सोमवार की रात्रि को पहाड़पुर के नजदीक लग्जरी कोच बस में आग लग गई थी। यह तीसरी घटना घटी है। पुलिस ने बताया कि आग कैसे लगी।इस बात की जानकारी चालक जयप्रकाश को भी नहीं है। इस तरह की घटना होने से क्षेत्र के लोगों में चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंUS प्रेसिडेंट इलेक्ट बाइडेन अगले हफ्ते सार्वजनिक तौर पर वैक्सीन लगवाएंगे; जर्मनी में एक दिन में 954 लोगों की मौत - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें