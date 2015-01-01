पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रिजल्ट:मखदुमपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में सबसे कम बूथ, सबसे पहले वहीं का आ सकेगा रिजल्ट

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जहानाबाद विस क्षेत्र का परिणाम के लिए करना होगा इंतजार, उससे पहले होगा घोसी का रिजल्ट

विधानसभा चुनाव के काउंटिंग का रूझान जिले में दस नवंबर को सुबह दस बजे तक पता चल सकेगा। मखदुमपुर विधानसभा में सबसे कम वोटर हैं लिहाजा वहां का परिणाम सबसे पहले आने की संभावना है। लेकिन जहानाबाद के नतीजे के लिए इंतजार करना होगा। प्रशासनिक सूत्रों से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार सबसे तेज नतीजे मखदुमपुर और घोसी विधानसभा के आएंगे जबकि जहानाबाद के लोगों को परिणाम का इंतजार करना पड़ेगा। जिले के सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में सबसे कम बूथ मखदुमपुर विधानसभा क्षेत्र में है जबकि सर्वाधिक बूथ जहानाबाद विधानसभा क्षेत्र में है। इस लिहाज से मखदुमपुर का चुनाव परिणाम सबसे पहले आने की संभावना रहेगी, जबकि जहानाबाद विधानसभा के अंतिम नतीजे सबसे विलंब से आएगा। कोरोना काल में हो रहे चुनाव के कारण इस बार बूथों की संख्या में करीब डेढ़ गुना की बढ़ोत्तरी के कारण वोटों की गिनती का चरण भी बढ़ गया है।

जहानाबाद विस क्षेत्र में 32 राउंड की होगी वोटों की गिनती
जहानाबाद में सर्वाधिक 436, घोसी में 383 और मखदुमपुर में 361 मतदान केंद्र हैं। जिले में जिस तरह से काउंटिंग की तैयारी की गई है उस लिहाज से हर विधानसभा में वोटों की गिनती के लिए 14-14 टेबल लगाए जा रहे हैं। इस लिहाज से जहानाबाद विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कुल 32 राउंड की गिनती के बाद अंतिम नतीजे आएंगे। जबकि घोसी में 28 राउंड की गिनती के बाद परिणाम आएगा। इसी प्रकार मखदुमपुर में 26 राउंड की गिनती होगी। जाहिर है वहां का काउंटिंग सबसे पहले निबटने की संभावना है इसलिए परिणाम भी सबसे पहले वहीं से आने की संभावना है।

एक टेबल पर होंगे तीन कर्मी
मतगणना के लिए एक टेबल पर तीन कर्मियों की प्रतिनियुक्ति की जाएगी। उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी संजीव कुमार जमुआर ने बताया कि प्रत्येक टेबल पर एक माइक्रो आब्जर्बर, एक मतगणना सुपरवाइजर व एक मतगणना सहायक की प्रतिनियुक्ति की जानी है। विशेष परिस्थितियों में मतगणना कर्मी बढ़ाए जा सकते हैं। आम तौर पर जिले में लोकसभा व विधानसभा चुनाव के वोटों की गिनती एक ही परिसर एसएस कॉलेज में कराई जाती है। इस बार कोविड 19 को ध्यान में रखकर वोटों की गिनती कराने की व्यवस्था की गई है। कोरोना काल में हो रहे चुनाव को लेकर शारीरिक दूरी बनाए रखने और एक जगह ज्यादा भीड़ न हो इसलिए ऐसा किया गया है।

एसएस कॉलेज में बनाया गया है मतगणना केंद्र
जिला मुख्यालय स्थित एसएस कॉलेज में स्ट्रांग रूम बनाया गया है जहां सभी तीन विधानसभा क्षेत्र के वोटों की गिनती कराने की व्यवस्था की जा रही है। कॉलेज के भवन के अलग-अलग हॉल में मतों की गिनती होगी। एक विधानसभा के लिए इस बार कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की वजह से दो-दो हॉल बनाए गए हैं। सभी टेबुल पर प्रेक्षकों व अधिकारियों की नजर बनी रहेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें