निर्देश:योजना का लाभ हर हाल में लोगों तक पहुंचाना सुनिश्चित करें

जहानाबाद43 मिनट पहले
  • कार्य में लापरवाही पर किया गया जबाब तलब

जिला प्रोग्राम पदाधिकारी रश्मि सिंह ने जिले में बाल विकास योजनाओं का लाभ हर वास्तविक लाभार्थी तक पहुंचाने में तेजी लाने का निर्देश दिया है। जिले के विभिन्न परियोजनाओं में संचालित योजनाओं की समीक्षा के बाद उन्होंने सभी सीडीपीओ को निर्धारित लक्ष्य हासिल करने की बात कही है । मुठेड़ और कल्पा पंचायत में आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के निरीक्षण में गड़बड़ी पाए जाने पर वहां के सुपरवाइजर क्रमशः सीमा कुमारी एवं प्रभा कुमारी के साथ-साथ सेविका जिरनी देवी, रीता देवी, खुशबू कुमारी, हेमंती कुमारी, हीरामणि देवी से स्पष्टीकरण पूछा गया है ।

उन्होंने कहा कि संतोषजनक उत्तर नहीं पाए जाने पर कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी। योजनाओं में बंदरबांट करने वालों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। डीपीओ श्री सिंह ने बताया कि सीडीपीओ एवं सुपरवाइजर को आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का नियमित निरीक्षण का निर्देश दिया गया है। आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर पोषक वाटिका हर हाल में लगाया जाए।

इससे केंद्र हरा भरा होगा एवं हरी ताजी सब्जी भी बच्चों को मिलेगा। सेविका गृह भ्रमण कर योजनाओं की जानकारी से लाभार्थी को अवगत कराएं। कन्या उत्थान योजना, पीएम मातृत्व वंदना योजना का लाभ भी वास्तविक लाभार्थी तक पहुंचाया जाए। उन्होंने लक्ष्य हासिल कर बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने वाले सेविका एवं सुपरवाइजर को प्रोत्साहित करने की बात भी कही है।

