प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बैठक:जिले में 11 जनवरी तक जोड़े जाएंगे मतदाता सूची में नाम, सफल बनाने के लिए सभी लोग करें सहयोग

अरवल5 घंटे पहले
जिलाधिकारी रवि शंकर चौधरी की अध्यक्षता में समाहरणालय के सभाकक्ष में निर्वाचन से संबंधित सभी राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ बैठक किया गया। बैठक में जिलाधिकारी द्वारा सभी राजनीतिक दल के प्रतिनिधियों को कहा गया कि 11 जनवरी तक मतदाता सूची में मतदाता का नाम जोड़े जाएंगे।

इसके लिए सभी मतदान केंद्र पर विशेष कैम्प 27 दिसंबर एवं 10 जनवरी को लगाया जाएगा। सभी राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों से कहा कि विशेष कैंप में सभी छूटे हुए मतदाता का नाम जुटे। इसके लिए अपने अपने क्षेत्र में लोगों को बताएं,एवं जागरूक करें. खासकर महिला मतदाता, युवा मतदाता का मतदाता सूची में नाम हर हाल में जुड़ना चाहिए।

कोई भी मतदाता मतदाता सूची से वंचित नहीं रहे। इसका पूरा ध्यान रखें।उन्होंने कहा कि राजनीतिक दल के प्रतिनिधियों के सहयोग से जिले का ईपी रेशियो बढ़ाया जा सकता है। इसमें सभी लोग सहयोग करें।बैठक में सहायक उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी पूनम, जदयू जिलाध्यक्ष मंजु कुमारी, भाजपा जिलाअध्यक्ष अजय पासवान, बसपा जिलाध्यक्ष मनोज सिंह यादव, माले के प्रतिनिधि विजय यादव सहित विभिन्न पार्टी के प्रतिनिधि शामिल थे।

