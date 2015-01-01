पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कवायद:ग्यारह जनवरी तक जोड़े जाएंगे मतदाता सूची में नाम

जहानाबाद5 घंटे पहले
  • निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने राजनीतिक दलों के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ की बैठक, दिया गया दिशा- निर्देश

उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी प्रियंका सिन्हा ने बुधवार को जिले के राजनैतिक दल प्रतिनिधियों के साथ मतदाता सूची के विशेष पुररीक्षण को ले बैठक कर जरूरी विचार विमर्श किया। मालूम हो कि 01 जनवरी, 2021 को आहर्ता तिथि को आधार मानकार निर्वाचन सूची का विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण हो रहा है।

उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार 01 जनवरी, 2021 की अर्हता तिथि के आधार पर फोटो निर्वाचक सूची का विशेष संक्षिप्त पुनरीक्षण 16 दिसम्बर, 2020 से प्रारंभ कर दिया गया है।

पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम के तहत एकीकृत प्रारूप निर्वाचक नामावली का प्रारूप प्रकाशन किया जाएगा। 16 दिसम्वर, 2020 से 11 जनवरी, 2021 तक (सोमवार) तक दावे आपत्तियों को दर्ज करने की अवधि है।

दिनांक 27 दिसम्बर, 2020 से दिनांक 10 जनवरी, 2021 (रविवार) को विशेष अभियान दिवस रहेगा, दिनांक 01 फरवरी, 2021 (सोमवार) तक दावा आपत्तियों का निराकरण किया जाएगा। दिनांक 05 फरवरी, 2021 (शुक्रवार) को निर्वाचक सूची के स्वास्थ्य मानकों के आधार पर परीक्षण एवं आयोग से अंतिम प्रकाशन की अनुमति की जाएगी।

दिनांक 11 फरवरी, 2021 (गुरूवार) को अनुपूरक सूची की तैयारी की जाएगी तथा दिनांक 15 फरवरी, 2021 (सोमवार) को निर्वाचक नामावली का अंतिम प्रकाशन किया जाएगा।

फिलहाल जिले में आठ लाख वोटर सूची में हैं शामिल

जिले में तीनों विधान सभा में अर्हता तिथि 01 जनवरी, 2021 के आधार पर अद्यतन 799105 मतदाताओं है, जिसमें मतदाता सूची का लिंगानुपात 913 है, जिसमें पुरूष मतदाताओं की संख्या 417776, महिला मतदाताओं की संख्या 381303 तथा अन्य मतदाता 26 है।

जिले के तीनों विधान सभा क्षेत्र में कुल 4521 सेवा मतदाता है, जिसमें 4349 पुरूष मतदाता तथा 173 महिला मतदाता जो सेवा में है। बैठक में बताया गया कि बिहार विधान सभा निर्वाचन, 2020 में जिले में 1000 से अधिक निर्वाचकों पर सहायक मतदान केन्द्र निर्मित किये गये थे। उनमें से 1400 से अधिक निर्वाचकों के मानक के आधार पर नये मतदान केन्द्रों का सृजन किया जा रहा है।

दो जगह नाम वाले वोटरों को प्रपत्र सात से हटाया जाएगा

दोहरी या एकाधिक प्रविष्टियों, स्थाई रूप से स्थानांतरित प्रपत्र 7 के आधार पर हटाया जा सकेगा। मृत निर्वाचकों के नाम निर्वाचक सूची से हटाये जायेंगे। सांसद, विधायक, विधान परिषद सदस्य, घोषित पदों पर आसीन कला संस्कृति, पत्रकारिता, खेल इत्यादि गणमान्य व्यक्तियों के नाम निर्वाचक नामावली में अवश्यक होने चाहिए।

निःशक्तजनों की मतदान केन्द्रवार सूची को भी अपडेट किया जा सकता है। जहानाबाद जिला अंतर्गत वर्तमान में अब तक बी.एल.ए. भारतीय जनता पार्टी द्वारा 646, जनता दल (यूनाईटेड) 631, राष्ट्रीय जनता दल द्वारा 679 एवं कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी ऑफ इंडिया (मार्कसिस्ट) द्वारा 119 कुल 2075 बी.एल.ए. की नियुक्ति की गई है।

