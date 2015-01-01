पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

घटना:नंदनपुरा गांव के समीप हथियार के बल पर जुआरियों से लाखों रुपए की लूट विरोध जताने पर की पिटाई

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसपी ने कहा- पूरे मामले की होगी जांच
  • जख्मी लोगों से मिलकर ली जाएगी घटना की जानकारी

टेहटा ओपी क्षेत्र से महज एक किलोमीटर की दूरी पर स्थित नंदनपुरा गांव के पूरब सूर्यमंदिर के समीप हथियारबंद अपराधियों ने वहां पर जुआ खेल रहे जुआरियों से लाखों रुपये लूट लिए और विरोध जताने पर कई लोगों की पिटाई भी की। इस घटना में कई लड़के गंभीर रुप से जख्मी हैं।

हालांकि जगहंसाई के डर से सभी जख्मी जुआरी पुलिस के सामने आने से कतरा रहे हैं। घटना शनिवार की देर रात की है। अपराधियों ने वहां जुआ खेल रहे कई लड़कों से सोने का चेन और अंगुठी भी छीन लिया। दरअसल, टेहटा जुआरियों का बड़ा अड्‌डा है। यहां सालों भर बड़ा जुआ होता है। जुआ खेलने के लिए यहां जिले के अलग-अलग प्रखंडों से जुआरी पहुंचते हैं। छठ के पारन के दिन यहां सालों से जुआ होता रहा है। पुलिस की लाख कार्रवाई के बावजूद अलग-अलग ठिकानों पर जुआरी जुआ खेलते ही हैं।

मिली जानकारी के अनुसार शनिवार की रात सूर्यमंदिर के समीप लगभग 14-15 की संख्या में लड़के जुआ खेल रहे थे। सूत्र बताते हैं कि काफी बड़ा जुआ हो रहा था। जुआ खेलने वाले लड़कों के पास मोटी रकम थी। रात के लगभग 12 बजे आठ-दस की संख्या में हथियारबंद लोग अचानक आ धमके और हथियार के बल पर सभी से रुपये छीन लिए। वहां मौजूद एक लड़के ने नाम नहीं छापने की शर्त पर बताया कि कुछ लोग अचानक आ धमके और हथियार भिड़ाकर रुपये छीनने लगे। सभी को मोबाइल भी छीन लिया गया। शुरुआत में अहसास हुआ कि पुलिस आ गई। लेकिन, जब वे लोग बेरहमी से मारपीट करने लगे तो आभास हो गया कि माजरा कुछ और है। रुपये लूटने के बाद अपराधियों ने मोबाइल लौटा दिया और इसके बाद वे लोग चल दिए।

कुछ लड़कों का कहना है कि लगभग दस से बारह लाख रुपये छिने गए हैं। वहीं कुछ लड़कों का कहना है कि पांच से छह लाख रुपये छीने गए हैं। बहरहाल, जुआरियों के साथ लूट की इस घटना की चर्चा पूरे गांव में हो रही है। इस संदर्भ में एसपी मीनू कुमारी ने बताया कि पूरे मामले की जांच कराई जाएगी। पुलिस पीड़ित लोगों तक पहुंचकर पूरे मामले की जानकारी हासिल करेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें