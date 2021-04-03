पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:जैव विविधता की विभिन्न पहलुओं को समझने के लिए जन जागरुकता को और बढ़ावा देने की जरूरत

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
स्थानीय एसएस कॉलेज में गुरुवार को जैव-विविधता पर आयोजित दो दिवसीय वर्चुअल अंतरराष्ट्रीय संगोष्ठी सम्पन्न हो गया। इसका आयोजन हैबिटेट फ्रेगमेंटेशन एंड इट्स लास्टिंग कम्पैक्ट ऑन बायोडायवर्सिटी ऑफ इंडियन सबकॉनटिनेंट थीम पर किया गया। इसमें भारत के अलावा भूटान, बांग्लादेश , नेपाल, श्री लंका, आस्ट्रेलिया और नार्वे से विशेषज्ञ वक्ताओं ने अपनी अपनी वैज्ञानिकों ने अपने सारगर्भित व वैज्ञानिक विचारों की प्रस्तुति से कार्यक्रम को सार्थकता प्रदान की। इस संगोष्ठी की मेजबानी स्थानीय एसएस कॉलेज के प्राचार्य डॉ सुधीर कुमार मिश्र ने किया।

उन्होने कहा कि जैव विविधता के महत्व को समझने के लिए जन जागरूकता के स्तर को और मजबूत करने की जरूरत है। जैव विविधता से पर्यावरण पर पड़ने वाले प्रभावों के समग्र पहुलओं पर विशेषज्ञों ने विस्तार से विमर्श कर संगोष्ठी को तार्किक अंत की ओर ले जाने का पूरा प्रयास किया। वक्ताअों ने जैव विविधता के विभिन्न पहलुओं पर फोकस करते हुए कहा कि जैव विविधता एक बड़ा विषय है जिस पर हर स्तर से अंर्तराष्ट्रीय प्रयासो को और बल देने की जरूरत है। संगोष्ठी का उद्घाटन मगध विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति डॉ राजेंद्र प्रसाद ने किया।

इस दौरान मगध विश्वविद्यालय के प्रति कुलपति भी मौजूद रहे। भारत सरकार के पूर्व मंत्री सत्यपाल सिंह इस कार्यक्रम के मुख्य अतिथि थे तथा वीर कुंवर सिंह विश्वविद्यालय के कुलपति प्रो देवी प्रसाद तिवारी विशेष अतिथि थे। उद्घाटन की शुरुआत वर्चुअल लैंप लाइटिंग के साथ हुई। इसके बाद महाविद्यालय कुलगीत का वीडियो क्लिप चलाकर विषयवस्तु पर फोकस किया गया। वीडियो क्लिंपिंग के प्रसारण के बाद गोष्ठी का विधिवत समापन हुआ । समापन समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि प्रो विभूति नारायण सिंह प्रति कुलपति , मगध विश्वविद्यालय रहे।

बिहार साइंस सोसायटी के अध्यक्ष प्रो अरुण कुमार तथा श अरविन्द मिश्र , संस्थापक और सचिव , मंदार नेचर क्लब , भागलपुर विशेष अतिथि रहे। स्वागत संबोधन में प्राचार्य डॉ सुधीर कुमार मिश्र ने कहा कि ऐसी संगोष्ठी नियमित अंतराल पर होते रहने चाहिए। जैव विविधता के महत्व पर प्रकाश डालते हुए विद्वान विशेषज्ञों ने ऐसे आयोजन के लिए आयोजकों का उत्साह वर्धन किया। इस अवसर पर आयोजन समिति के अन्य सदस्य माधव कुमार सिंह , डॉ विनोद रॉय एवं डॉ स्नेहा स्वरूप ने भी अपना विचार व्यक्त किया।

