बिहार चुनाव:समस्या से जूझ रहे महादलित परिवारों की चुनाव में भी किसी ने नहीं ली सुध

कलेर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इस्लामपुर में पीने के पानी की भी है किल्लत, कोई नहीं सुनता फरियाद

प्रखंड क्षेत्र के इस्माइलपुर गांव के महादलित परिवार को किसी तरह का समुचित व्यवस्था नहीं है। इस परिवार का मुखिया मांझिल चौधरी सभी बुनियादी सुविधाओं से वंचित है। सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही विभिन्न कल्याणकारी योजना से इस परिवार को किसी तरह का लाभ प्राप्त नहीं हुआ है।अब चुनाव इस क्षेत्र में समाप्त हो गया। कोई लाभ मिलेगा इसकी संभावना भी नहीं है।

पहले से बना हुआ मिट्टी का घर इस वर्ष के बरसात में ध्वस्त हो गया है। इसलिए यह परिवार एक ही घर में जानवर के साथ आधा दर्जन लोग किसी तरह गुजर बसर कर रहे हैं। प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना का लाभ इसे नहीं मिला है। जबकि यह महादलित टोला स्वच्छ भारत मिशन योजना के तहत खुले में शौच से मुक्त कर दिया गया है।

लेकिन इस परिवार को शौचालय के अलावे पीने का साफ पानी भी उपलब्ध नहीं है। सरकारी योजनाओं का मुंह चिढ़ाते यह परिवार किसी तरह अपना जीवन बसर कर रहा है। मौके पर घर के मुखिया मांझील चौधरी ने बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव में प्रत्येक दिन दर्जनों उम्मीदवार वोट मांगने के लिए आए। परंतु राष्ट्रीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मुद्दा को लेकर वोट मांग रहे थे। जबकि इस तरह के समस्याओं पर वे हमारी समस्या पर किसी तरह का कोई वक्तव्य नहीं दे पाए। जिससे चुनाव को लेकर निजी रूप से दिलचस्पी नहीं लिया।

