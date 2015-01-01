पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरों पर कार्रवाई:चोर की निशानदेही पर चोरी की बाइक के साथ एक धराया

जहानाबाद5 घंटे पहले
दोस्ती निभाने की बात हो तो इसमें चोर भी कहां पीछे रहने वाले हैं। जब मामला चोरी पकड़े जाने तक पहुंच जाए तो सजा भी साथ-साथ भुगतना पसंद करते हैं। नगर थाना में चोरी की एक बाइक के साथ पकड़े गए युवक के साथ कुछ ऐसा ही मामला सामने आया है।

दरअसल, नगर थाने की पुलिस ने बुधवार को शहर के उंटा मदारपुर इलाके से चोरी की बाइक के साथ एक युवक राजा उर्फ शंकर कुमार को गिरफ्तार किया है। नगर थानाध्यक्ष रवि भूषण ने बताया कि गया रेल थाने की पुलिस ने उंटा मदारपुर के एक युवक को बाइक चोरी के मामले में गिरफ्तार किया था।

पूछताछ के दौरान उसने अपने मोहल्ले के राजा उर्फ शंकर कुमार के बारे में इनपुट दी। गया रेल थाने की पुलिस ने इसकी जानकारी नगर थाने की पुलिस को दी। इनपुट मिलने के बाद नगर थाने की पुलिस ने उसे दबोच लिया।

उसके पास से चोरी की एक बाइक बरामद की गई। नगर थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि तीन दिन पहले शहर के प्रोफेसर कॉलोनी स्थित एक मैरेज हॉल के समीप से पैशन प्रो बाइक चोरी हो गई थी। राजा उर्फ शंकर कुमार के पास से वही बाइक बरामद की गई है।

बताया जा रहा है कि राजा ने पूछताछ के दौरान गिरोह में शामिल अन्य लड़कों की भी अहम सूचना दी है। ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि आने वाले दिनों में इस गिरोह से जुड़े अन्य बाइक चोरों की भी गिरफ्तारी संभव है।

