मौत:ट्रैक्टर और टेंपो में आमने-सामने हुई टक्कर, टेंपो सवार एक की हुई मौत

जहानाबाद/ रतनी2 घंटे पहले
  • गंभीर रूप से जख्मी दो लोग रेफर, ब्रह्मस्थान के समीप हुआ हादसा

जिले के शकुराबाद-घेजन मुख्य सड़क पर शकुराबाद थाना क्षेत्र के ब्रह्मा स्थान के समीप बुधवार की शाम एक टेंपो व ट्रैक्टर में हुई आमने सामने टक्कर में टेंपो पर सवार एक की मौत घटनास्थल पर हो गई, जबकि दो अन्य सवार जख्मी हो गए। मृतक ब्रह्म स्थान के हरदेव यादव बताए जाते हैं जबकि घायलों में वीरोविगहा के सुरेंद्र मिस्त्री एवं शहबीर दास का नाम शामिल है। गंभीर अवस्था में सुरेंद्र मिस्त्री को सदर अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद पीएमसीएच रेफर किया गया है। खबर के अनुसार बुधवार की शाम शकूराबाद से उक्त सभी लोग टेंपो पर सवार हो घर जा रहे थे ।

तभी सामने से आई ट्रैक्टर ने ब्रह्मा स्थान के समीप टेंपो में जोरदार धक्का मार दिया जिससे टेंपो दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया। दुर्घटना में उस पर सवार सभी लोग जख्मी हो गए। घटना की खबर पाकर पहुंचे स्थानीय लोगों ने जख्मी को सदर अस्पताल पहुंचाया। इधर धक्का मारने के बाद अवैध बालू से लदा ट्रैक्टर का चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। बाद में मौके पर पहुंचे शकूराबाद थानाध्यक्ष ने मृतक का शव कब्जे में ले घटना की छानबीन में जुटे थे। संवाद प्रेषण तक शव का पोस्टमार्टम नहीं हो सका था।

