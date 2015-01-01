पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:पोस्ट ऑफिस में खाता खुलने से मिलेगा बचत को बढ़ावा

जहानाबाद34 मिनट पहले
जिले के विभिन्न डाकघरों में गत चार दिसंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक चलाये जा रहे खाता खोलो अभियान की समीक्षा को ले शनिवार को सहायक डाक अधीक्षक कन्हैया प्रसाद ने किया। समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान खाता खोलने में सबसे अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने वाले डाक अभिकर्ताओं को सहायक डाक अधीक्षक एवं डाकपाल राजीव रंजन के द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से पुरस्कृत किया गया। उन्होंने डाक अभिकर्ता रंजीत कुमार सिन्हा को प्रथम,शैलेंद्र कुमार को द्वितीय,गजेंद्र प्रसाद को तृतीय तथा ममता कुमारी को चतुर्थ पुरस्कार से पुरस्कृत किया।

इस अवसर पर सहायक डाक अधीक्षक ने कहा कि सरकार द्वारा अंतिम पायदान पर जीवन जीने वाले लोगों जैसे ठेला चलाने वाले खोमचा लगाने वाले सब्जी बेचने वाले और दैनिक मजदूरी करने वालों के लिए उनके सुविधा अनुसार कई तरह के खाते खोले जा रहा है। इसके माध्यम से निम्न और मध्यम वर्गीय आय वाले परिवार अपनी कमाई में से थोड़ी-थोड़ी बचत कर अपने परिवार के सपनों को पूरा कर सकते हैं।

बच्चियों के लिए सुकन्या योजना,बचत खाता,आवर्ती खाता और वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए वरिष्ठ नागरिक बचत योजना सहित कई योजनाएं चलाई जा रही हैं। खाताधारक दैनिक बचत योजना, बीमा योजना सहित अन्य विभागीय योजनाओं में छोटी-छोटी रकम जमा कर एक समय के अंतराल पर एक बड़ी रकम प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। बैठक में डाक विभाग के जनसंपर्क निरीक्षक आशीष कुमार,डाक सहायक अभय कुमार आदि शामिल थे।

