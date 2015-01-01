पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संक्रमण की रफ्तार में गिरावट जारी:3321 संक्रमित हुए लोगों में अब भी 195 पॉजिटिव

जहानाबादएक घंटा पहले
जिले में काेराेना की रफ्तार में गिरावट का सिलसिला जारी है। हालांकि प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग अपनी सतर्कता कम नहीं कर रहा है। सिविल सर्जन डा.विजय कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि जांच के सिलसिले को लगातार बरकरार रखा जा रहा है। शुक्रवार को भी जिले में एक साथ कई टीमों के द्वारा अगल-अलग स्थानों पर विभिन्न तरीकों से 2021 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से सदर अस्पताल व सदर पीएचसी केन्द्र पर क्रमशः तीन और दो नए केस मिलाकर सिर्फ पांच नए केस सामने आए। शुक्रवार की शाम तक जिले में 209543 लोगों की जांच की जा चुकी है, जिसमें से 2 लाख 6 हजार से अधिक लोगों की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। जिले में संक्रमित हुए लगभग 94 प्रतिशत कोरोना पॉजिटिव के मरीज ठीक हो गए हैं।

जिले में संक्रमित हुए अब तक लाेगों की कुल संख्या बढ़कर 3321 तक पहुंच गई है। सदर अस्पताल में शुक्रवार को 71 लोगों की जांच की गई जिसमें से सिर्फ तीन पॉजिटिव केस मिले। प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र, सिकरिया के द्वारा 348 लोगों की जांच में सिर्फ दो की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं पाई गई। इसके अलावा काको पीएचसी में 144 लोगों की जांच में एक की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली। इसी प्रकार घोसी में 180 लोगों की जांच में एक की भी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव नहीं मिली।

