पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापरवाही:नए मुहल्लों में नहीं लगाए गए पाेल, बांस के सहारे पहुंचाई गई बिजली

जहानाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

हालांकि इस साल चुनावी वर्ष में शहर के अधिकांश मुहल्लों में बिजली के संचरण लाइन की व्यवस्था पर विभाग ने अच्छा काम किया है लेकिन आज भी शहर के कुछ मुहल्लों से बिजली के खतरनाक व जर्जर तार बांस के सहारे जमीन से तीन चार फीट की उंचाई पर टंगे हैं। इस चुनाव पब्लिक हित के व्यापक मसले के मुद्दा नहीं बनाया जा सका। बिजली विभाग को इस तरह की खतरनाक स्थितियों के बारे में पूरी जानकारी भी है लेकिन संबंधित अधिकारियों हालात के खतरे की अनदेखी कर रहे हैं। जिस तरह से शहर के कुछ मुहल्लों में बिजली प्रवाहित जर्जर तार को घरों में प्रवेश कराया गया है, यह कभी भी किसी बड़े वारदात का कारण बन सकता है। कई घनी आबादी वाले मुहल्लों में लोग ट्रांसफरर्मर से सीधे चाइनिज व साधारण तार के सहारे बिजली अपने घरों में ले जा रहे हैं।

शहर में तकरीबन एक दर्जन ऐसे मुहल्ले हैं, जो पिछले कुछ वर्षों के अंदर बसे हैं। उन मुहल्लों में कई वर्षों के बाद भी बिजली विभाग एलटी का तार व बिजली का खंभा तक नहीं पहुंचा पाया। अब ऐसे में मजबूर लोग खतरों से खेलकर अपनी बिजली की जरूरतों को हर हाल में पूरा कर रहे हैं। दरअसल आज के युग में बिजली हर किसी का लाइफ लाइन है। इसलिए हर कोई हर हाल में बिजली के उपयोग के लिए अपने को बाध्य समझता है। ऐसे में स्थितियां बेहद खतरनाक बनी हैं। बरसात में यह खतरा कई गुणा बढ़ जाएगा, यह तय है।

जमीन से मात्र तीन से चार फीट ऊंचाई पर ही झूल रहे तार, शिकायत नहीं सुनते अधिकारी

हर दिन बिजली के खतरे से खेल रहे हैं लोग, वाहन भी गुजरते हैं
राजाबाजार बाजार समिति के नाला रोड के उतरी इलाके में सैकड़ों घरों में बांस के सहारे जर्जर बिजली का तार पहंुच रहा है। यहां जमीन से तीन चार फीट पर सड़के बीच से इस पार से उस पार कई घरों में बिजली पहुंची है। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि विभाग जब उनकी मजबूरियों को समझकर कोई कदम नहीं उठा रहा तो आखिकर बिना बिजली वे कैसे रह सकते हैं। यहां पिछले तीन वर्षों से लोग इसी तरह खतरनाक ढंग से बिजली का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। सड़क से चार फीट की उंचाई से गुजर रहे चायनिज व अन्य जर्जर तार में कोई वाहन से फंसकर जमीन पर आ सकता है, जिसमें कईयों की जान जा सकती है। इस सड़क से प्रतिदिन कई ट्रैक्टर व अन्य वाहन गुजरते हैं। आम लोगों के सिर पर भी जर्जर तार टूटकर टपक सकते हैं।

न ता कवर्ड वायर लगाए गए और न ही व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करने की हुई पहल
घर-घर बिजली पहुंचाने की सरकारी घोषणा बहुप्रचारित है। संपन्न चुनावों में घर-घर बिजली पहुंचाने को ले नेताओं ने लंबी चौड़ी बातें फेंककर वोटरों को बहलाने में सफलता भी पा ली। लेकिन जिला मुख्यालय के कई मुहल्ले में आज जिस तरह से घरों में बिजली पहुंच रही है, यह विभाग की कार्य संस्कृति पर सवाल उठा रहे हैं। सरकार ने तो जर्जर ताराें से हो रहे खतरों को दूर करने के लिए गांव हो या शहर, सभी जगह कवर्ड वायर योजना को वर्षों पूर्व लागू कर दिया है। इसके लिए बजाप्ता एक अलग प्रोजेक्ट इकाई की स्थापना की गई है, जिस पर प्रति वर्ष आम आदमी की गाढ़ी कमाई का करोड़ों रुपए उनके वेतन व स्थापना मद में फूंके जा रहे हैं। आखिर सिस्टम का यह क्या मतलब है कि शहर में भी आज के युग में लोगों को बांस के सहारे अपने निजी स्तर से बिजली खींचने की मजबूरी बनी रहे। शहर के लोग नगर पालिका को टैक्स देते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें